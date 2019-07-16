Man (24) arrested for money laundering after September Cab raid

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for money laundering after a Criminal Assets Bureau raid on a drugs gang last September.

The man is currently being held at Clondalkin Garda Station after he was arrested by Cab officers on Tuesday morning.

The raid, which took place on September 27th, 2018, targeted a west Dublin drug dealing gang which was operating a used car business specialising in barely used luxury models.

Gardaí believe the gang members were using the garage to conceal and launder the wealth they had derived from drug dealing.

The raid took place at six residential homes, four professional offices, three business premises and a motor dealership in Dublin and Wicklow.

The Criminal Assets Bureau seized an Audi A4, and VW Passat, a Mercedes C220 and a 152 Seat Leon, as well as an expensive Hublot watch and a number of designer handbags.

Some €145,000 on deposit in bank accounts was also frozen and put beyond use.