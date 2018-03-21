Dublin Fire Brigade alerts firms about advertising scam

Businesses are being warned about a scam that purports to offer advertising space in a publication on behalf of Dublin Fire Brigade.

The brigade said an individual is offering advertising in a publication they claim to produce on behalf of the service.

We have been made aware of an individual selling advertising in a magazine claiming it to be an official publication for Dublin Fire Brigade. This is a scam. See statement attached. pic.twitter.com/btbYmK0u7U — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 21, 2018

It said the person is making unsolicited calls to businesses and then the money is taken from the firm’s account.

Dublin Fire Brigade Sports and Social Club has an official publication which is titled Firecall. It is produced by Ashville Media group and the brigade said it is the only publication with which it is affiliated.

Gardaí are investigating and the brigade have asked anyone who thinks they have fallen victim to this scam to contact detectives in Pearse Street Garda station on 01-666 9000.