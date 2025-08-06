More than 11,000 knives seized by gardaí over five years

An Garda Síochána on Capel street following an unprovoked stabbing on a garda on patrol in July. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

More than 11,000 knives have been seized by An Garda Síochána since 2020 with the highest number recorded in the north and south inner city areas of Dublin.

New figures released by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan show an average of more than 2,000 knives a year being seized by gardaí in 2020-2024.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín described the prevalence of knife seizures as “alarming”.

The figures are consistent across each of the five years and across each region, although there are increases recorded for Limerick, and the north central area of the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR), with slight reductions in Cork City and in DMR east.

The two areas with the highest number of seizures are the north central area of DMR with 1,204 over five years, and DMR’s south central with 1,139. DMR north central had the highest individual figures for a seizure in a single year with 325.

The data was released in response to a parliamentary question from Mr Tóibin.

Mr O’Callaghan also included figures for the first six months of 2025, which again showed the highest number for DMR north central, with 160 knives seized as of June 30th.

Mr Tóibín said the unprovoked knife attack on a garda in Capel Street last month was a reminder of the prevalence of knives in Irish society.

“The knife attack stunned the nation. The number of knife crimes and the number of knives being seized by gardaí across the country each year is hugely alarming,” he said.

“Where are these criminals getting or purchasing these knives? Aontú want to see more gardaí recruited and visible on our streets. There are 56 Garda stations in this country without an assigned garda, and yet the Minister insists that they aren’t closed. We need to stop the window dressing and actually improve investment, pay and conditions so as to increase recruitment to the force.”

He also said that tougher prison sentences are required for knife crime.

Mr O’Callaghan said he strongly condemned the use of knives to threaten, intimidate or harm others but there were no quick-fix solutions to the problem.

“I am committed to ensuring that communities are safe and tackling knife crime is an important element of that.

“There are no quick-fix solutions to tackling knife crime. Long term, evidence-based strategies are needed that address knife crime as part of a wider strategic response to antisocial behaviour, street violence, youth offending and domestic violence.”

He said there are robust laws on knife crime. He said a new law was introduced last year that increased the maximum penalty from five to seven years for possession of a knife with intent to cause injury, trespassing with a knife and producing a knife to unlawfully intimidate another person.

“In addition, the Government doubled the maximum penalty for assault causing harm to 10 years in 2023. The offence of assault causing serious harm already has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment,” he said.