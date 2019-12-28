Arrest made in Rose Hanrahan murder investigation

A person has been arrested in connection with the death of Rose Hanrahan.

Pensioner Ms Hanrahan was found dead in her home in December 2018 in Thomondgate, Limerick city, where she had been assaulted.

The 78-year-old was discovered by relatives in her bungalow at New Road, Thomondgate, in Limerick, on December 15th, 2017.

She was killed, gardaí believe, during a botched attempted robbery.

It was reported on Saturday that a person was arrested in the UK in connection with the death.

An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are aware that an individual has been arrested on a European arrest warrant. No further information at this time.”