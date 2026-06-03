Two arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Qayyum Balogun in Dublin city centre

Garda forensic officers on Clarendon Street, Dublin, on Monday following the stabbing of Qayyum Balogun. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of Qayyum Balogun (21) off Grafton Street in the Dublin city centre at the weekend have arrested a man and a woman.

The man detained for questioning on Wednesday is one of at least three suspects in the case.

“Gardaí in Pearse Street continue to investigate a fatal assault which occurred on Clarendon Street, Dublin 2 in the early hours of Monday 1st June,” the Garda said in a statement.

The statement said a woman in her 20s was arrested on Tuesday and a man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the death.

Qayyum Balogun.

“They are currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin area,” the Garda said.

Detectives have ruled out a racial motive for the killing and are trying to determine whether Balogun knew his killer, or at least moved in the same social circles, based on the African music scene in Dublin.

Some of the videos filmed around the time of his killing were recorded by people on the street as revellers left a gig in Bewley’s Cafe where Balogun had spent Sunday night into Monday morning.

Gardaí strongly suspect the man who fatally stabbed Balogun just before 3am on Monday is captured in footage, which they are also using to help identify witnesses at the scene.