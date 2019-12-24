Man charged with murder of two people in Belfast flat

A man has been charged with murder after two people were stabbed to death in a flat in north Belfast.

The bodies of the man and woman were discovered in a flat in Kinnaird Close on Monday afternoon.

The victims have been named as Frances Murray (37) and Joseph Dutton (47).

The PSNI arrested a 35-year-old man Monday night.

On Tuesday, the PSNI said the man had been charged with two counts of murder.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 26h.