Ex-business student who exposed himself to women given 16-month sentence

Rishabh Mahajan (31) formerly of Gardiner Street Lower, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to four counts of offensive conduct of a sexual nature likely to cause fear, distress or alarm to named persons. Photograph: Getty Images

A former business student who publicly exposed his genitals in front of three different women has been given a 16-month sentence with the final 12 months suspended.

Rishabh Mahajan (31) formerly of Gardiner Street Lower, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to four counts of offensive conduct of a sexual nature likely to cause fear, distress or alarm to named persons.

He also pleaded guilty to carrying out a sexual assault relating to these incidents, which took place late at night on various dates in October and November 2024.

Judge Martina Baxter had adjourned the case after hearing evidence earlier this year to allow a probation report be prepared.

In sentencing on Wednesday, the judge noted that Mahajan had offended against solitary women, locating vulnerable victims including a woman working alone at night. She said women were entitled to work, to feel safe and not be menaced by deviant behaviour.

She said it was of concern that his behaviour deteriorated over the time period of the offending.

She noted he had a number of victims, made no attempt to hide, had returned to the same location and was brazen in his approach. She acknowledged there had been no threats made or physical violence involved but said the repeat offending was serious in itself.

She noted in mitigation he had come to Ireland to study and have a better life but his use of cannabis and alcohol at the time had had a detrimental effect on his life and in maintaining pro-social habits.

She noted as a consequence of press attention he was not welcome in many places. He is now homeless and not in a position to continue his studies. His family is not in this country and he has the support of one friend here.

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She noted some matters in the probation report which indicated he needed to develop insight into his offending and address his risk factors. He is assessed as at moderate risk of sexual reoffending.

The probation report noted that Mahajan had no entitlement to remain in the country.

Baxter noted he had not been here long at the time and had not come to any further attention.

She took into account his letter of apology and guilty plea and imposed a range of concurrent sentences totalling 16 months and suspended the final 12 months on strict conditions.

She told Mahajan he was now registered as a sex offender.

The court heard there was a deportation order in existence, and Baxter said the prosecuting member should be contacted in relation to this in advance of Mahajan’s release date.

Patrick Flynn, defending, said his client is an Indian national who had arrived in Ireland a month earlier to study at the Smurfit business school in UCD and was living in the Smithfield area at the time. He said the defendant was now in homeless accommodation and has not come to adverse Garda attention since these offences.

Counsel said he was instructed to offer an apology on his client’s behalf to all victims.