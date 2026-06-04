Middle East

Israel and Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire if Hizbullah stops attacks

Deal reached following negotiations in Washington aimed at ​ending conflict that flared up alongside war in Iran

People gather near a bombed building in Dahiya, a suburb south of Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: William Keo/The New York Times
People gather near a bombed building in Dahiya, a suburb south of Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: William Keo/The New York Times
Costas Pitas
Thu Jun 04 2026 - 06:172 MIN READ

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to the implementation of a ceasefire following negotiations in Washington aimed at ​ending the conflict that flared up alongside the war in Iran.

The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of fire from the Iran-aligned Hizbullah militia and the evacuation of all of its ​operatives from the South Litani Sector in Lebanon, according to a joint statement released with the United States.

“The ⁠two sides agreed with the guidance of the United States to swiftly advance ‌the ‌creation ​of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of ⁠all non-state actors,” they ​said.

Israel and Lebanon had previously agreed to ​a cessation of hostilities in April that was then extended in May, but ‌violence has continued.

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Israeli drone strikes killed ​at least six people in southern Lebanon and targeted a car south of ⁠Beirut on Wednesday, Lebanese security sources ⁠said. Israel said ​it intercepted a hostile aircraft likely fired by Hizbullah.

A US-mediated agreement announced on Monday had led Israel to step back from attacking the Hizbullah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, and the militia group to halt cross-border strikes.

Israel invaded Lebanon in March in pursuit of Hizbullah, which fired across the border in support of Tehran.

US continues strikes near Strait of Hormuz after one killed in Iranian attacks on Kuwait ]

Iran has said it will not agree ‌to a deal ⁠to end the conflict with the United States and Israel launched in late February unless a ceasefire also covers Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel on ‌Wednesday agreed to further direct negotiations to build confidence and resolve other outstanding issues.

The pair will reconvene ​to hold political and security-related talks during the week ​of June 22nd with a view toward a comprehensive agreement, according to the statement. – Reuters

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