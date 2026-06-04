People gather near a bombed building in Dahiya, a suburb south of Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: William Keo/The New York Times

Lebanon and Israel have agreed to the implementation of a ceasefire following negotiations in Washington aimed at ​ending the conflict that flared up alongside the war in Iran.

The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of fire from the Iran-aligned Hizbullah militia and the evacuation of all of its ​operatives from the South Litani Sector in Lebanon, according to a joint statement released with the United States.

“The ⁠two sides agreed with the guidance of the United States to swiftly advance ‌the ‌creation ​of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of ⁠all non-state actors,” they ​said.

Israel and Lebanon had previously agreed to ​a cessation of hostilities in April that was then extended in May, but ‌violence has continued.

Israeli drone strikes killed ​at least six people in southern Lebanon and targeted a car south of ⁠Beirut on Wednesday, Lebanese security sources ⁠said. Israel said ​it intercepted a hostile aircraft likely fired by Hizbullah.

A US-mediated agreement announced on Monday had led Israel to step back from attacking the Hizbullah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, and the militia group to halt cross-border strikes.

Israel invaded Lebanon in March in pursuit of Hizbullah, which fired across the border in support of Tehran.

[ US continues strikes near Strait of Hormuz after one killed in Iranian attacks on KuwaitOpens in new window ]

Iran has said it will not agree ‌to a deal ⁠to end the conflict with the United States and Israel launched in late February unless a ceasefire also covers Lebanon.

Lebanon and Israel on ‌Wednesday agreed to further direct negotiations to build confidence and resolve other outstanding issues.

The pair will reconvene ​to hold political and security-related talks during the week ​of June 22nd with a view toward a comprehensive agreement, according to the statement. – Reuters