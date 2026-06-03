Wife of jailed Ballyseedy Garden Centre owner summonsed over drug-driving

Jacqueline O'Duffy with her husband Nathan McDonnell who is currently serving a 12-year sentence.

The wife of a businessman who was jailed last year for importing millions of euro of drugs and storing it in his Kerry garden centre has appeared on a court summons list accused of drug driving.

Jacqueline O’Duffy (44) of Clashaphúca, Ballyroe, Tralee was summonsed at Tralee District Court for driving or attempting to drive a vehicle while exceeding the blood drug limit on August 23rd, 2025, at Clogherbrien, Tralee.

O’Duffy is the wife of Nathan McDonnell who ran the long-established Ballyseedy Garden Centre in Co Kerry.

He is currently serving a 12-year sentence for allowing his business to be used to store a machine containing more than €32 million of crystal meth, which came from an organised crime group with links to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. It was intended the machine would travel on to Australia.

When O’Duffy’s case was called on Wednesday, her solicitor Padraig O’Connell said he was applying for full disclosure. However, he also wished to indicate concern about the fact the general public were aware of the summons before it came before the court and said “there will be an issue”.

When Judge David Waters said he was not quite sure what the solicitor meant, O’Connell said he did not wish to go into it.

The matter has been adjourned to June 24th next for full disclosure and for a hearing date, or to take a plea.

O’Duffy was not in court, nor was she obliged to be.