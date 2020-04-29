Eighty fine food shops and restaurants delivering during lockdown
There has been an explosion of food operators big and small offering online deliveries and click-and-collect options as well as telephone orders in recent weeks, as the couple of big supermarkets that were operating in that space struggled under the weight of new orders.
Small shops and restaurants have developed new - and essential - income streams while helping people to stay safe by staying at home and allowing the food they need to come to them.
There are restaurants that would never have imagined delivering food to the front doors of Ireland now more than happy to do so, while hardware shops are dropping paint off at people homes, and off-licences and wine sellers and other shops are helping people to avoid queues by ordering online.
In recent weeks we have been asking on social media for details of reimagined delivery companies.
Here are just some of them:
RESTAURANTS
12 Hotel
Barna, Co Galway
Collection
thetwelvehotel.ie
091 597012
The 12 Hotel in Barna has an “extensive drive-through takeaway service”. Call them or on their website. When you get to the place, give staff your order number and they will place your order in the car boot.
Boojum
Collection and delivery
boojummex.com
If you’re struggling to do without your Mexican fix you will be relieved to know that Boojum is still open for business and is doing click and collect and delivery. Their branches in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Belfast are all open for service.
Burger Hut
Cork
Collection and delivery
burgerhut.ie
The people at Burger Hut will deliver to you on less than an hour – depending on where you live, like – or you can collect just 15 minutes after placing your order on their website.
Capones
Knocknacarra, Co Galway
Collection
capones.ie
Capones in Knocknacarra has moved from being a popular restaurant in the sprawling suburb to being a click-and-collect Italian food machine and is taking orders on their website.
Café Rua
Castlebar, Co Mayo
Delivery
caferua.com
094-9286072
deli@caferua.com
Cafe Rua in Castlebar is delivering within a 5km radius of their Spencer Street shop. Orders can be placed over the phone or by email. People who order before 2pm qualify for same-day delivery.
Cliff Townhouse
Dublin
Collection and delivery
clifftownhouse.ie
01-6383939
Fancy some lobster or a daube of beef or maybe a chocolate pot with praline and Wexford strawberries with a lemon and lime cream, or maybe a fish pie or crab claws in garlic butter? Well the Cliff Townhouse in Dublin has you covered. You can call and collect or pre-order for delivery.
Elephant and Castle
Dublin
Collection and delivery
elephantandcastle.ie
There have been – socially distanced – queues of Deliveroo and Just East biker outside Elephant and Castle in Dublin’s Temple Bar at breakfast, lunch and dinner time. Not hard to see why. The food is always lovely. Their branches in Monkstown, Blanchardstown, Rathmines and The Beacon are also open for collection or delivery.
Lana
Salthill, Galway
Collection and delivery
lanathai.ie
Lana, the Thai-fusion restaurant in Salthill is open for collection or delivery within a 3km radius with orders being taken from its website.
Lobstar
Collection
Dublin
Lobstar.ie
01-537 3323
info@lobstar.ie
Lobstar, the Monkstown seafood restaurant is open for takeaway six days a week – not including Mondays – and its website is taking orders.
Sage
Middleton, Co Cork
Collection
021 4639682
sagerestaurant.ie
The lovely people at Sage in Middleton are taking orders for collection from Wednesdays to Sundays. Payments are taken over the phone, after which you will be allocated a time to collect your order.
The Stockhouse Restaurant
Trim, Co Meath
Collection and delivery
stockhouserestaurant.ie
Like many restaurants across the country, the Stockhouse Restaurant in Trim has re-imagined what it does and is now “committed to continuing our business albeit on a collection/delivery service” from Thursdays to Sundays. It is offering free delivery in Trim town with a small charge applying up to 4km.
GENERAL GROCERIES
Ardkeen Quality Food Store
Nationwide delivery
ardkeen.com
The people of Waterford are very well served by the Ardkeen Quality Food Store and people across the country can be served by them too not as it widens its nationwide delivery. Order through their website.
Cappagh Stores
Barna, Co Galway
Collection
091590600
A reader says Brian Cotter at the Cappagh Stores in Barna has “gone above and beyond to up his stock offering” and has launched a click-and-collect for meat and wine, as well as new range of plants and vegetables from a local garden centre. “He can’t keep the plant trolley stocked,” we are told.
Cashel Blue Cheese
Nationwide delivery
cashelblue.com
The Cashel Blue Cheese people have come together with the
Tipperary Food Producers and are offering amazing looking food boxes – including more than just cheese. A standard order box costs €58 while a larger box will cost €80. There are also vegetarian boxes available for €62. And what might you find in a box? Well there’s things such as brown bread, organic salads, apples, apple juice rashers, sausages, cheese, milk, yogurt Cashel Blue Cheese – obviously – and all sorts of other lovely things. All the details can be found at their website.
The Connemara Hamper
Clifden, Co Galway
Delivery
09521054
The Connemara Hamper on Market Street in Clifden is described by one reader as “a gem of a shop full of delicious goods and treats from apples to yogurt and a lot in between”. It is offering delivery in Roundstone, Cleggan, Recess and – surprise surprise – Clifden.
Counter Deli
Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Collection and nationwide delivery
thecounterdeli.com
“There are great wine shops, unique bakeries, wonderful cheesemongers and breath-taking coffee bars throughout the world. They are rarely in one space and almost unheard of outside of major cities. We wanted to change all that!” So says the Counter Deli in Letterkenny which has an impressive array of producers on its online shop. It ships many products – but not all – nationwide and is taking orders on their website.
Fresh
Dublin
Delivery
freshthegoodfoodmarket.ie
The supermarket Fresh has entered the delivery space and is promising home delivery spanning a huge area of Dublin city within 48 hours of orders being, through the website, placed for a charge of €7.95.
Fallon&Byrne
Dublin
Collection and delivery
fallonandbyrne.com
ask@fallonandbyrne.com
Fallon & Byrne, surely the fanciest food hall in Dublin has started doing “Groceries On-The-Go” and is delivering to all the Dublin city postcodes from 1-18. There is larder staples, high-end ready meals, breaks, fruit and veg and all manner of other things. Fallon & Byrne also has a kerbside collection service from its Exchequer St shop. Orders can be placed via email and through Deliveroo.
Garden Goodness
Cork
Delivery
gardengoodness.ie
021 4362282
Garden Goodness is delivering fruit and veg boxes, plus other things you may need including butter, eggs, cheeses, to people in Cork city. Orders can be placed online or by phone.
Hapi Food Co
Delivery in Dublin, Clonee and Dunboyne
hapifoodco.ie
Hapi Food Co has started a co-op, linking with other food businesses around Meath and Dublin to supply people in the area with fresh, locally sourced produce. One reader said it was “amazing”. It also sells basic cleaning supplies.
Lilliput Stores
Dublin
Delivery
lilliputstores.com
Lilliput Stores in Stoneybatter, Dublin, has started a home-delivery service in recent days and is promising to deliver a range of 150 of its products to people in the Dublin 7 and 8 areas. Order through their website.
NudieFoods
Dublin
Delivery
Nudiefoods.ie
The NudieFoods people have switched their primary focus from office deliveries around Dublin to home deliveries and are offering fruit, veg, milk and eggs to your door in a contactless fashion.
The Punnet Health Store
Dublin
Delivery
punnet.ie
The Punnet Health Store which has shops in Glasthule and on Dublin’s Mount Street have a new greater-Dublin delivery service for fruit, vegetables bread, milk and eggs. In fact all of the products available in-store can now be bought online.
Taste with Gusto
Nationwide delivery
tastewithgusto.ie
A market stall on the internet? That is what Taste with Gusto is; it does a big line in olive oils as well as pastas, dips, sauces and lots of other lovely things.
Veganic
Nationwide delivery
veganic.ie
A fully organic and plant-based shop in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green called Veganic has spread its vegan wings and is offering free next-day delivery in the Dublin area and nationwide. There is all manner of excellent products to be found at their website.
MEAT, FISH AND DAIRY
Bó Rua Farm
Nationwide delivery
boruafarm.ie
Bó Rua Farm produces farmhouse cheese from the milk of its own Montbeliarde and Friesian cows, and with the Covid-19 restrictions its cheese business was severely impacted. But it set up an online shop and is offering nationwide next-day delivery of its cheddar. You will find all the details you need on the website.
The Chicken Inn
Cork
Delivery
facebook.com/chickfoods
The Chicken Inn of English Market fame is offering a “poultry in motion” home-delivery service of meats in the Cork area. Details through their Facebook page.
Dublin Meat Company
Dublin
Collection and delivery
dublinmeatcompany.com
Dublin Meat Company delivers to areas in north Dublin from its Blanchardstown shop, while its Stillorgan shop caters for people on the southside and its Swords shop delivers to the surrounding area.
Fitzgerald’s Butchers
Fermoy, Co Cork
Delivery
fitzgeraldsbutchers.ie
0858131974
Not only does Fitzgerald’s Butchers in Fermoy, Co Cork, rear its own cattle and sell its own meat, it has also started delivering it in the local area. And one customer got in touch with us to say the service was “excellent”. Find out more on their website, and order by text.
FX Buckley butcher
Dublin
Collection and delivery
fxbuckley.ie
01-568 8087
As an essential service, the FX Buckley butcher shops are open for business but the branch in Pembroke Street, Dublin 2 is also offering a delivery service to people in the local area with all sorts of offers available, including meat boxes. Order online or by phone.
Gubbeen
Collection and nationwide delivery
gubbeenfarmhouseproducts.com
Gubbeen has been one of the stars of the Irish food sector for years and the pork and cheese products are available for delivery through the website.
Hederman’s Fish
Collection and nationwide delivery
frankhederman.com
Hederman’s Fish has started offering a click-and-collect service for people near to its Cork outlet and home-delivery service nationwide.
Hugh Maguire
Co Meath
Delivery
hughmaguirebutchers.com
Hugh Maguire Butchers in Ashbourne has launched an online store with all manner of meat products available to people in the neighbourhood.
James Whelan Butchers
Collection and nationwide delivery
jameswhelanbutchers.com
It is not for nothing that James Whelan Butchers has become widely known as one of the finest butchers in Ireland. The shop is offering free delivery on orders of more than €100 and if you live within a 15km radius of any of its stores, and are cocooning, you can order from the site and they will deliver direct to you from the shop.
John Stone Beef Shop
Nationwide delivery
johnstonebeefshop.com
We were tipped off to the John Stone Beef Shop by chef Gary O’Hanlon. “Normally this gear goes to the best restaurants in Ireland and around the world,” he tells us. And now it can go to you, if you live in Munster or Leinster; delivery options are available for Connacht and Cavan as well.
Kish Fish
Nationwide delivery
kishfish.ie
The queues that have been forming outside the Dublin 7 fish shop in recent days are testament to the quality of the food on offer. While the Kish people have been rigorously maintaining social distancing in store, it has also launched an online delivery service promising next-day delivery on all orders places before midday. The range of fish on offer is expansive and the prices are reasonable. The food is delivered in cooler boxes.
My Milkman
Nationwide delivery
mymilkman.ie
One of the things that has people going to the shops most frequently is the need for milk. Has there been a better time to rediscover the joys of milk delivered to your house? You may be able to have it sorted through the website.
Nicky’s Plaice
Dublin
Delivery
nickysplaice.com
Nicky’s Plaice is a fish shop beloved of the denizens of Howth and not just because of its punny name. It has started doing home deliveries across north Dublin.
The Premium Butcher
Collection and nationwide delivery
thepremiumbutcher.ie
The Premium Butcher offers next-day delivery with chicken, beef, lamb and pork up for grabs. The shops in Waterford, Ballyhaunis and Dublin 24 are also open.
Reid’s Fish
Dublin
Delivery
reids.ie
Turns out Dublin is suddenly very well served with fish shops that deliver. Added to the mix is Reid’s Fish in Howth. The shop is offering next-day delivery from Tuesday to Friday around Dublin.
Ridgeway Wagyu
Donard, Co Wicklow
Delivery
wagyu.ie
If you are looking for some high-end beef, you need look no further the Ridgeway Wagyu in Wicklow. It is selling online and offering free, contactless delivery in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare. The grass-fed cattle eat olive feed and – wait for it now – chocolate. You can find out more at the website.
Sheridans Cheesemongers
Nationwide delivery
sheridanscheesemongers.com
Part of the joy of Sheridans Cheesemongers is standing in one of its shops just breathing in the loveliness. If you can’t do that you can still get the cheese, cured meats, crackers and other accoutrements delivered to you no matter where you are in Ireland with the huge selection available from the website.
Velvet Cloud
Nationwide delivery
velvetcloud.ie
“We’ve had to go from farmers to e-commerce experts overnight,” the people at Co Mayo sheep dairy business Velvet Cloud tell us. “We lost 50 per cent of business when restaurants closed, went online with nationwide delivery just under three weeks ago [and are] surprised and delighted with the results. Huge learning curve but worth it.” We’ve not tried the products but have heard from several readers they are excellent.
Village Dairy
Carlow and Laois
Delivery
villagedairy.ie
The people of Carlow and Laois are lucky to have the Village Dairy on their doorstep. Alongside its delivery of fresh organic milk and other dairy products, the company has started delivering other products including eggs, juice and bread from other local businesses.
Wrights of Marino
Dublin
Delivery
01 8390044
info@wrightsofmarino.com
Wrights of Marino is also providing fresh fish home deliveries to customers cocooning on the north side of Dublin. At the time of writing the service was by telephone and email, but they are getting ready to launch an online store too.
FRUIT ANG VEG
The Fruit People
Delivery
thefruitpeople.ie
The Fruit People started out delivering fruit to offices but has dramatically increased its home service as the Covid-19 crisis has unfolded. It doesn’t just do fruit and vegetables, it also sells a range of milk, bread, eggs, breakfast cereals and treats. Information about where they deliver is available through the website.
The Green Grocer
Dublin
Delivery
facebook.com/thegreengrocerstoneybatter
The Green Grocer in Stoneybatter has started a delivery service, which has been receiving rave reviews by those who have used it. All sorts of fruit and vegetables delivered straight to your home with a commendably fast turnaround time. It has also dramatically expanded its organic range in recent days.
Jackie Leonard & Sons fruit and veg
Dublin
Delivery
01 8733055
sales@jackieleonards.ie
One of the oldest fruit and veg firms in Dublin, Jackie Leonard & Sons has started offering next-day deliveries in Dublin with the smallest of boxes costing €20 and the largest costing €50. There is no website as yet but orders are being taken via email or over the telephone.
O’Connors Fruit and Veg
Co Kerry
Delivery
oconnorsfruitvegdingle.com
We like the look of O’Connors Fruit and Veg in Dingle, which has started delivering fruit and veg boxes to people in west Kerry from their website.
The Seed Potato Company
Dublin
Delivery
seedpotatocompany.com
Despite its name the Seed Potato Company does not sell just potatoes. In fact it sells a large range of fruit and vegetables at prices that look very good to Pricewatch. It is offering delivery across Dublin.
Sonairte
Delivery to some locations
sonairte.ie
Sonairte has launched a local organic vegetable box delivery service for people in the Julianstown, Bettystown, Laytown, Mornington, Donacarney and Drogheda areas. If you get an order in before Thursday evening on the website, you should get a Saturday afternoon deliveries.
Wild Irish Foragers
Nationwide delivery
wildirishforagers.ie
Wild Irish Foragers is a “small family-run business deeply rooted in the heart of Ireland (Offaly), where we forage from the woodlands, meadows, hedgerows and bog lands on and around our fifth-generation family farm”. Their website is open for business and deliver all manner of gorgeous-looking syrups and jams and the like.
TIPPLES AND TREATS
57 The Headline
Dublin
Delivery
57theheadline.com
The gastropub folk at 57 The Headline has teamed up with local suppliers and breweries to bring home delivery to local areas of its carefully selected beer, gin and wine range. Delivery is available nationwide for only €5 per order. The range looks excellent.
Bean&Goose chocolate
Nationwide delivery
beanandgoose.ie
If you, or someone you know, could do with a bit of cheering up, there is always Bean & Goose chocolate. If you order anything over €50, delivery will be free. And – speaking from personal experience – the people who get the chocolate will be delighted.
CoffeeAngel
Nationwide delivery
coffeeangel.com
CoffeeAngel has been shipping coffee and all the accessories you might need for a perfect cup of coffee across Ireland with free delivery on orders of more than €20.
Goyas
Galway
Delivery and collection
goyas.ie
Goyas in Galway is one of the fanciest bakeries in the west and it is offering homemade soups, fresh baked bread and all manner of pies, fish cakes and more. Order by 12pm for next-day collection and they will deliver to cocooners. Details through the website.
L Mulligan Grocer
Dublin
Delivery
lmulligangrocer1.weebly.com
It doesn’t have to be stuff you need; sometimes it can be stuff you want. L Mulligan Grocer on Manor Street in Dublin 7 has launched an amazing looking cocktail and cheeseboard delivery service. Not only are they cheeses and cocktails there are also beers too.
Mud Bakery
Dublin
Delivery
mudcakeaway.com
The gorgeous-looking Mud Bakery has started a home-delivery service and we are told the cakes are flying off the shelves. It’s not hard to see why.
OpenHive
Nationwide delivery
openhive.ie.
There is a great buzz (sorry) about the bee-keeping and honey business called OpenHive, which has started offering a delivery service of its raw Irish honey. You can find out more on the website.
The Rolling Donut
Various locations
Delivery
therollingdonut.ie
All of the Rolling Donut outlets have been closed but that does not mean you have to do without an occasional treat if you live within its delivery radius. You can get an assortment of 12 ring doughnuts for €28 or 12 sourdough doughnuts for €32.
READY-MADE MEALS
Avoca
Various locations
Collection and delivery
avoca.com
Avoca has stepped up to the plate and is offering a delivery and collection service, and customers can shop everything from its entire food range. The collection service is for everyone, while the delivery option is operating within a 10km radius of its shops in Rathcoole, Kilmacanogue, Dunboyne, Ballsbridge, Monkstown and Malahide.
Bujo Burger
Dublin
Delivery
bujo.ie
Bujo Burger is promising to deliver everything you need to make eight of its famous burgers in your house, complete with the necessary recipe to “ensure you recreate our masterpiece”, for €40. For that you get the burgers, buns, mustard, magic sauce, cheese and gherkins. Delivery available for Dublin and parts of Louth, Meath, Wicklow and Kildare.
The Butler’s Pantry
Nationwide delivery
thebutlerspantry.ie
The Butler’s Pantry has nine shops around Dublin and has moved into the nationwide delivery service, too. It will send seven-day meal packs, family favourites pack and more to wherever you are in the country. It has a seven-day meal pack for one person for €99 or a family deal for €199.
Dublin Food Drop
Dublin
Delivery
facebook.com/dublinfooddrop
Dublin Food Drop aims to deliver “bespoke honest and wholesome meals across Dublin”. Among the options are weekly recipe boxes in which you will get enough ingredients to feed two people for four or five days. There are three versions: the meat version is €95, the reduced meat version is €90 and a vegetarian version costs €85.
Handsome Burger
Galway
Delivery
handsomeburger.com
Handsome Burger is taking orders via its website with deliveries around the county done on weekends. A DIY burger kit with six burgers, the buns, the accoutrements and the cooking Instructions cost €35.
Johnnie Foxes
Dublin
Delivery
athome.johnniefoxs.com
Johnnie Foxes is now providing “hearty, traditional and wholesome food designed towards feeding families at an affordable price”. The deliveries cover Dublin, Enniskerry and Bray.
Mash Direct
Nationwide delivery
mashdirect.com
Mash Direct has entered the home delivery space and has all manner of boxes of mashed veg, chips and roasties; their names range from Brunch to Spring, Party to Healthy. You can find out more about what they mean at the website.
New Market Kitchen
Co Wicklow
Delivery
newmarketkitchen.com
New Market Kitchen has started using its production kitchen to produce high-quality chilled meals. They are a team of “real local chefs in Bray who lost businesses because of Covid-19. So we’ve come together to deliver you traditional healthy meals. You can pick-up in Bray or they will deliver to your door – anywhere between north Wicklow, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. Hell, we’ll deliver anywhere if it makes cents,” they say.
Simply Fit Food
Nationwide delivery
simplyfitfood.com
Simply Fit Food is shipping pre-made meals including bean chilies, lentil dahls
and Thai vegetables. Order through the website. Delivery is mostly within Leinster, with some exceptions.
BOOKS, PAINT, TOYS AND DESKS
Blessington Bookstop
Nationwide delivery
blessingtonbookstore.ie
Blessington Bookstop is offering virtual book buying through WhatsApp video with daily local delivery and free postage in Ireland. You can order through their website as well, with shipping of 2.95.
Flying Elephant
Nationwide delivery
flyingelephant.ie
We have heard wonderful things about Flying Elephant in recent weeks. They sell desks that can be built and dismantled in minutes, a perfect product for the times we live in. One reader needed a new desk and ordered from the flying elephant site on a Friday morning; they custom made it to their measurements and it was delivered within 48 hours.
The Gutter Bookshop
Nationwide delivery
gutterbookshop.com
Times have been hard for independent bookshops but they are still standing, albeit it in a virtual sense. The Gutter Bookshop is offering a limited delivery service from its Cow’s Lane shop in Dublin and has had the novel (ha!) idea of encouraging people to buy more book vouchers to be used when shops open again. It sounds like a good way to support local businesses.
Halfway Up the Stairs
Nationwide delivery
halfwayupthestairs.ie
Halfway Up the Stairs is a children’s bookshop in Greystones, Co Wicklow. Last week staff started working behind closed doors, offering a delivery service within 2km and postal service beyond that. Orders are taken by email, with payment details to be phoned in. Details on the website.
The Irish Times
Nationwide delivery
newsdelivery.ie
Shameless plug alert. It has never been as important to get your news from a reliable source as it is right now. The Irish Times has an excellent – if we say so ourselves – digital offering but if you like the feel of print, we have also dramatically increased our home delivery service. You can find more details and sign up at newsdelivery.ie. Like all the businesses we have featured here and all those we have yet to feature, we thank you for your support.
Kenny’s Bookshop
Nationwide delivery
kennys.ie
Kenny’s Bookshop in Galway is offering free delivery across Ireland and there are hundreds of thousands of titles – 300,000 in fact – to choose from.
Pat McDonnell Paints
Nationwide delivery
mcdonnellpaints.ie
If you find yourself at home and at a loose end, you may decide to paint something. But you may not have any paint. Now Pat McDonnell Paints has you covered. It has started accepting phone orders and is doing free delivery, too.
Pinocchio’s Toys and Gifts
Nationwide delivery
pinocchios.ie
Even in a lockdown, children need toys and they can find them Pinocchio’s. The site has been up and running for five weeks we are told, and is “tipping away”.
DELIVERY AND COLLECTION SERVICES
At Your Doorstep
Nationwide food listings
atyourdoorstep.ie
We love the idea of At Your Doorstep. And what is the idea? “There are plenty of small and medium businesses that need to reinvent themselves due to current circumstances. While big supermarkets and regional grocery chains are still open for business and offer delivery, let’s not forget about small and medium business that are ready to bring food to your home or organise a pick up. This site includes many businesses and restaurants that are organising themselves to serve clients in those trying times.” So you pick what you want and where you live and it will list the businesses that are available to you.
Deliveroo essentials
Nationwide delivery
deliveroo.ie
Deliveroo has recently branched out and is now collecting shopping for people. It has signed deals with several supermarkets including Spar, Fallon & Byrne, Londis and Mace to allow customers to shop on its app for household goods and get them delivered by a Deliveroo rider under a system called “essentials”. Order through the app or website.
Eat For Ireland
Nationwide food delivery
eatforireland.ie
Looking for a company that is delivering food in your area? Well, there’s an app for that. And it has a snappy name too.
Neighbourfood
Nationwide food collection
neighbourfood.ie
“Buy the very best produce online, direct from your local farmers and food producers,” says the Neighbourfood site. It is a lovely notion. You find your local market and select what you fancy from a range local produce including fruit and veg, bread, pastries, cheese, meat, beers and more. When you’re happy with the items in your basket, you complete your purchase online and then go pick it up at a designated location.
Rothar
Nationwide delivery
rothar.ie
The bicycle people at Rothar have set up a free nationwide delivery service for any order over €60.
StuffUNeed
Dublin
Delivery
stuffuneed.ie
StuffUNeed is an excellent example of what can be achieved in a very short space of time when people work together. The shopping service was launched just a few weeks ago to get essential items and household goods to people across Dublin. The start-up has hired hospitality staff who lost their jobs as the crisis developed. On the site you will find food and groceries from avocados to Zinfandel.
Weekl.ie
Dublin
Delivery
weekl.ie
The people are weekl.ie could scarcely have timed their arrival on the market better and the whole of Dublin is better for their arrival. The site delivers a lot of organic groceries - fruit, vegetables, meat and fish - to homes in the Dublin area. There is a huge volume of stock on the site and it looks lovely. It is a subscription service which costs €4.80 per week and delivery is available within the M50 circle and Dún Laoghaire.