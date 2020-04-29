Eighty fine food shops and restaurants delivering during lockdown

Order prepared food and ingredients from kitchens and farms, and stay occupied with books, toys and paint

There has been an explosion of food operators big and small offering online deliveries and click-and-collect options as well as telephone orders in recent weeks, as the couple of big supermarkets that were operating in that space struggled under the weight of new orders.

Small shops and restaurants have developed new - and essential - income streams while helping people to stay safe by staying at home and allowing the food they need to come to them.

There are restaurants that would never have imagined delivering food to the front doors of Ireland now more than happy to do so, while hardware shops are dropping paint off at people homes, and off-licences and wine sellers and other shops are helping people to avoid queues by ordering online.

In recent weeks we have been asking on social media for details of reimagined delivery companies.

Here are just some of them:

A burger from Elephant and Castle, which is taking orders online for delivery. Photograph: Elephant and Castle

RESTAURANTS

12 Hotel

Barna, Co Galway

Collection

thetwelvehotel.ie

091 597012

The 12 Hotel in Barna has an “extensive drive-through takeaway service”. Call them or on their website. When you get to the place, give staff your order number and they will place your order in the car boot.

Boojum

Collection and delivery

boojummex.com

If you’re struggling to do without your Mexican fix you will be relieved to know that Boojum is still open for business and is doing click and collect and delivery. Their branches in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Belfast are all open for service.

Burger Hut

Cork

Collection and delivery

burgerhut.ie

The people at Burger Hut will deliver to you on less than an hour – depending on where you live, like – or you can collect just 15 minutes after placing your order on their website.

Capones

Knocknacarra, Co Galway

Collection

capones.ie

Capones in Knocknacarra has moved from being a popular restaurant in the sprawling suburb to being a click-and-collect Italian food machine and is taking orders on their website.

Café Rua

Castlebar, Co Mayo

Delivery

caferua.com

094-9286072

deli@caferua.com

Cafe Rua in Castlebar is delivering within a 5km radius of their Spencer Street shop. Orders can be placed over the phone or by email. People who order before 2pm qualify for same-day delivery.

The Cliff Townhouse is now offering a heat-at-home menu for collection. Photograph: The Cliff Townhouse

Cliff Townhouse

Dublin

Collection and delivery

clifftownhouse.ie

01-6383939

Fancy some lobster or a daube of beef or maybe a chocolate pot with praline and Wexford strawberries with a lemon and lime cream, or maybe a fish pie or crab claws in garlic butter? Well the Cliff Townhouse in Dublin has you covered. You can call and collect or pre-order for delivery.

Elephant and Castle

Dublin

Collection and delivery

elephantandcastle.ie

There have been – socially distanced – queues of Deliveroo and Just East biker outside Elephant and Castle in Dublin’s Temple Bar at breakfast, lunch and dinner time. Not hard to see why. The food is always lovely. Their branches in Monkstown, Blanchardstown, Rathmines and The Beacon are also open for collection or delivery.

Lana

Salthill, Galway

Collection and delivery

lanathai.ie

Lana, the Thai-fusion restaurant in Salthill is open for collection or delivery within a 3km radius with orders being taken from its website.

Lobstar

Collection

Dublin

Lobstar.ie

01-537 3323

info@lobstar.ie

Lobstar, the Monkstown seafood restaurant is open for takeaway six days a week – not including Mondays – and its website is taking orders.

Sage

Middleton, Co Cork

Collection

021 4639682

sagerestaurant.ie

The lovely people at Sage in Middleton are taking orders for collection from Wednesdays to Sundays. Payments are taken over the phone, after which you will be allocated a time to collect your order.

The Stockhouse Restaurant

Trim, Co Meath

Collection and delivery

stockhouserestaurant.ie

Like many restaurants across the country, the Stockhouse Restaurant in Trim has re-imagined what it does and is now “committed to continuing our business albeit on a collection/delivery service” from Thursdays to Sundays. It is offering free delivery in Trim town with a small charge applying up to 4km.

Lilliput Stores in Dublin. File photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

GENERAL GROCERIES

Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Nationwide delivery

ardkeen.com

The people of Waterford are very well served by the Ardkeen Quality Food Store and people across the country can be served by them too not as it widens its nationwide delivery. Order through their website.

Cappagh Stores

Barna, Co Galway

Collection

091590600

A reader says Brian Cotter at the Cappagh Stores in Barna has “gone above and beyond to up his stock offering” and has launched a click-and-collect for meat and wine, as well as new range of plants and vegetables from a local garden centre. “He can’t keep the plant trolley stocked,” we are told.

Cashel Blue Cheese

Nationwide delivery

cashelblue.com

The Cashel Blue Cheese people have come together with the

Tipperary Food Producers and are offering amazing looking food boxes – including more than just cheese. A standard order box costs €58 while a larger box will cost €80. There are also vegetarian boxes available for €62. And what might you find in a box? Well there’s things such as brown bread, organic salads, apples, apple juice rashers, sausages, cheese, milk, yogurt Cashel Blue Cheese – obviously – and all sorts of other lovely things. All the details can be found at their website.

The Connemara Hamper

Clifden, Co Galway

Delivery

09521054

The Connemara Hamper on Market Street in Clifden is described by one reader as “a gem of a shop full of delicious goods and treats from apples to yogurt and a lot in between”. It is offering delivery in Roundstone, Cleggan, Recess and – surprise surprise – Clifden.

Counter Deli

Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Collection and nationwide delivery

thecounterdeli.com

“There are great wine shops, unique bakeries, wonderful cheesemongers and breath-taking coffee bars throughout the world. They are rarely in one space and almost unheard of outside of major cities. We wanted to change all that!” So says the Counter Deli in Letterkenny which has an impressive array of producers on its online shop. It ships many products – but not all – nationwide and is taking orders on their website.

Fresh

Dublin

Delivery

freshthegoodfoodmarket.ie

The supermarket Fresh has entered the delivery space and is promising home delivery spanning a huge area of Dublin city within 48 hours of orders being, through the website, placed for a charge of €7.95.

Fallon&Byrne

Dublin

Collection and delivery

fallonandbyrne.com

ask@fallonandbyrne.com

Fallon & Byrne, surely the fanciest food hall in Dublin has started doing “Groceries On-The-Go” and is delivering to all the Dublin city postcodes from 1-18. There is larder staples, high-end ready meals, breaks, fruit and veg and all manner of other things. Fallon & Byrne also has a kerbside collection service from its Exchequer St shop. Orders can be placed via email and through Deliveroo.

Garden Goodness

Cork

Delivery

gardengoodness.ie

021 4362282

Garden Goodness is delivering fruit and veg boxes, plus other things you may need including butter, eggs, cheeses, to people in Cork city. Orders can be placed online or by phone.

Hapi Food Co

Delivery in Dublin, Clonee and Dunboyne

hapifoodco.ie

Hapi Food Co has started a co-op, linking with other food businesses around Meath and Dublin to supply people in the area with fresh, locally sourced produce. One reader said it was “amazing”. It also sells basic cleaning supplies.

Lilliput Stores

Dublin

Delivery

lilliputstores.com

Lilliput Stores in Stoneybatter, Dublin, has started a home-delivery service in recent days and is promising to deliver a range of 150 of its products to people in the Dublin 7 and 8 areas. Order through their website.

NudieFoods

Dublin

Delivery

Nudiefoods.ie

The NudieFoods people have switched their primary focus from office deliveries around Dublin to home deliveries and are offering fruit, veg, milk and eggs to your door in a contactless fashion.

The Punnet Health Store

Dublin

Delivery

punnet.ie

The Punnet Health Store which has shops in Glasthule and on Dublin’s Mount Street have a new greater-Dublin delivery service for fruit, vegetables bread, milk and eggs. In fact all of the products available in-store can now be bought online.

Taste with Gusto

Nationwide delivery

tastewithgusto.ie

A market stall on the internet? That is what Taste with Gusto is; it does a big line in olive oils as well as pastas, dips, sauces and lots of other lovely things.

Veganic

Nationwide delivery

veganic.ie

A fully organic and plant-based shop in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green called Veganic has spread its vegan wings and is offering free next-day delivery in the Dublin area and nationwide. There is all manner of excellent products to be found at their website.

A wedge of cheddar from Bóooo Rua farm, available to order online. Photograph: Bó Rua Farmo

MEAT, FISH AND DAIRY

Bó Rua Farm

Nationwide delivery

boruafarm.ie

Bó Rua Farm produces farmhouse cheese from the milk of its own Montbeliarde and Friesian cows, and with the Covid-19 restrictions its cheese business was severely impacted. But it set up an online shop and is offering nationwide next-day delivery of its cheddar. You will find all the details you need on the website.

The Chicken Inn

Cork

Delivery

facebook.com/chickfoods

The Chicken Inn of English Market fame is offering a “poultry in motion” home-delivery service of meats in the Cork area. Details through their Facebook page.

Dublin Meat Company

Dublin

Collection and delivery

dublinmeatcompany.com

Dublin Meat Company delivers to areas in north Dublin from its Blanchardstown shop, while its Stillorgan shop caters for people on the southside and its Swords shop delivers to the surrounding area.

Fitzgerald’s Butchers

Fermoy, Co Cork

Delivery

fitzgeraldsbutchers.ie

0858131974

Not only does Fitzgerald’s Butchers in Fermoy, Co Cork, rear its own cattle and sell its own meat, it has also started delivering it in the local area. And one customer got in touch with us to say the service was “excellent”. Find out more on their website, and order by text.

Meat is prepared for sale at the rear of FX Buckley's shop on Dublin's Moore Street.Photograph by Crispin Rodwell for the Irish Times

FX Buckley butcher

Dublin

Collection and delivery

fxbuckley.ie

01-568 8087

As an essential service, the FX Buckley butcher shops are open for business but the branch in Pembroke Street, Dublin 2 is also offering a delivery service to people in the local area with all sorts of offers available, including meat boxes. Order online or by phone.

Gubbeen

Collection and nationwide delivery

gubbeenfarmhouseproducts.com

Gubbeen has been one of the stars of the Irish food sector for years and the pork and cheese products are available for delivery through the website.

Hederman’s Fish

Collection and nationwide delivery

frankhederman.com

Hederman’s Fish has started offering a click-and-collect service for people near to its Cork outlet and home-delivery service nationwide.

Hugh Maguire

Co Meath

Delivery

hughmaguirebutchers.com

Hugh Maguire Butchers in Ashbourne has launched an online store with all manner of meat products available to people in the neighbourhood.

James Whelan Butchers

Collection and nationwide delivery

jameswhelanbutchers.com

It is not for nothing that James Whelan Butchers has become widely known as one of the finest butchers in Ireland. The shop is offering free delivery on orders of more than €100 and if you live within a 15km radius of any of its stores, and are cocooning, you can order from the site and they will deliver direct to you from the shop.

John Stone Beef Shop

Nationwide delivery

johnstonebeefshop.com

We were tipped off to the John Stone Beef Shop by chef Gary O’Hanlon. “Normally this gear goes to the best restaurants in Ireland and around the world,” he tells us. And now it can go to you, if you live in Munster or Leinster; delivery options are available for Connacht and Cavan as well.

Kish Fish

Nationwide delivery

kishfish.ie

The queues that have been forming outside the Dublin 7 fish shop in recent days are testament to the quality of the food on offer. While the Kish people have been rigorously maintaining social distancing in store, it has also launched an online delivery service promising next-day delivery on all orders places before midday. The range of fish on offer is expansive and the prices are reasonable. The food is delivered in cooler boxes.

My Milkman

Nationwide delivery

mymilkman.ie

One of the things that has people going to the shops most frequently is the need for milk. Has there been a better time to rediscover the joys of milk delivered to your house? You may be able to have it sorted through the website.

Nicky’s Plaice

Dublin

Delivery

nickysplaice.com

Nicky’s Plaice is a fish shop beloved of the denizens of Howth and not just because of its punny name. It has started doing home deliveries across north Dublin.

The Premium Butcher

Collection and nationwide delivery

thepremiumbutcher.ie

The Premium Butcher offers next-day delivery with chicken, beef, lamb and pork up for grabs. The shops in Waterford, Ballyhaunis and Dublin 24 are also open.

Reid’s Fish

Dublin

Delivery

reids.ie

Turns out Dublin is suddenly very well served with fish shops that deliver. Added to the mix is Reid’s Fish in Howth. The shop is offering next-day delivery from Tuesday to Friday around Dublin.

Ridgeway Wagyu

Donard, Co Wicklow

Delivery

wagyu.ie

If you are looking for some high-end beef, you need look no further the Ridgeway Wagyu in Wicklow. It is selling online and offering free, contactless delivery in Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare. The grass-fed cattle eat olive feed and – wait for it now – chocolate. You can find out more at the website.

Sheridans Cheesemongers

Nationwide delivery

sheridanscheesemongers.com

Part of the joy of Sheridans Cheesemongers is standing in one of its shops just breathing in the loveliness. If you can’t do that you can still get the cheese, cured meats, crackers and other accoutrements delivered to you no matter where you are in Ireland with the huge selection available from the website.

Velvet Cloud

Nationwide delivery

velvetcloud.ie

“We’ve had to go from farmers to e-commerce experts overnight,” the people at Co Mayo sheep dairy business Velvet Cloud tell us. “We lost 50 per cent of business when restaurants closed, went online with nationwide delivery just under three weeks ago [and are] surprised and delighted with the results. Huge learning curve but worth it.” We’ve not tried the products but have heard from several readers they are excellent.

Village Dairy

Carlow and Laois

Delivery

villagedairy.ie

The people of Carlow and Laois are lucky to have the Village Dairy on their doorstep. Alongside its delivery of fresh organic milk and other dairy products, the company has started delivering other products including eggs, juice and bread from other local businesses.

Wrights of Marino

Dublin

Delivery

01 8390044

info@wrightsofmarino.com

Wrights of Marino is also providing fresh fish home deliveries to customers cocooning on the north side of Dublin. At the time of writing the service was by telephone and email, but they are getting ready to launch an online store too.

Justin Leonard of Jackie Leonard and Sons Fruit and Veg in Dublin. File photograph: Enda O’Dowd/The Irish Times

FRUIT ANG VEG

The Fruit People

Delivery

thefruitpeople.ie

The Fruit People started out delivering fruit to offices but has dramatically increased its home service as the Covid-19 crisis has unfolded. It doesn’t just do fruit and vegetables, it also sells a range of milk, bread, eggs, breakfast cereals and treats. Information about where they deliver is available through the website.

The Green Grocer

Dublin

Delivery

facebook.com/thegreengrocerstoneybatter

The Green Grocer in Stoneybatter has started a delivery service, which has been receiving rave reviews by those who have used it. All sorts of fruit and vegetables delivered straight to your home with a commendably fast turnaround time. It has also dramatically expanded its organic range in recent days.

Jackie Leonard & Sons fruit and veg

Dublin

Delivery

01 8733055

sales@jackieleonards.ie

One of the oldest fruit and veg firms in Dublin, Jackie Leonard & Sons has started offering next-day deliveries in Dublin with the smallest of boxes costing €20 and the largest costing €50. There is no website as yet but orders are being taken via email or over the telephone.

O’Connors Fruit and Veg

Co Kerry

Delivery

oconnorsfruitvegdingle.com

We like the look of O’Connors Fruit and Veg in Dingle, which has started delivering fruit and veg boxes to people in west Kerry from their website.

The Seed Potato Company

Dublin

Delivery

seedpotatocompany.com

Despite its name the Seed Potato Company does not sell just potatoes. In fact it sells a large range of fruit and vegetables at prices that look very good to Pricewatch. It is offering delivery across Dublin.

Sonairte

Delivery to some locations

sonairte.ie

Sonairte has launched a local organic vegetable box delivery service for people in the Julianstown, Bettystown, Laytown, Mornington, Donacarney and Drogheda areas. If you get an order in before Thursday evening on the website, you should get a Saturday afternoon deliveries.

Wild Irish Foragers

Nationwide delivery

wildirishforagers.ie

Wild Irish Foragers is a “small family-run business deeply rooted in the heart of Ireland (Offaly), where we forage from the woodlands, meadows, hedgerows and bog lands on and around our fifth-generation family farm”. Their website is open for business and deliver all manner of gorgeous-looking syrups and jams and the like.

Ring donuts by The Rolling Donut, which is delivering boxes. Photograph: The Rolling Donut

TIPPLES AND TREATS

57 The Headline

Dublin

Delivery

57theheadline.com

The gastropub folk at 57 The Headline has teamed up with local suppliers and breweries to bring home delivery to local areas of its carefully selected beer, gin and wine range. Delivery is available nationwide for only €5 per order. The range looks excellent.

Bean&Goose chocolate

Nationwide delivery

beanandgoose.ie

If you, or someone you know, could do with a bit of cheering up, there is always Bean & Goose chocolate. If you order anything over €50, delivery will be free. And – speaking from personal experience – the people who get the chocolate will be delighted.

CoffeeAngel

Nationwide delivery

coffeeangel.com

CoffeeAngel has been shipping coffee and all the accessories you might need for a perfect cup of coffee across Ireland with free delivery on orders of more than €20.

Goyas

Galway

Delivery and collection

goyas.ie

Goyas in Galway is one of the fanciest bakeries in the west and it is offering homemade soups, fresh baked bread and all manner of pies, fish cakes and more. Order by 12pm for next-day collection and they will deliver to cocooners. Details through the website.

L Mulligan Grocer

Dublin

Delivery

lmulligangrocer1.weebly.com

It doesn’t have to be stuff you need; sometimes it can be stuff you want. L Mulligan Grocer on Manor Street in Dublin 7 has launched an amazing looking cocktail and cheeseboard delivery service. Not only are they cheeses and cocktails there are also beers too.

Mud Bakery

Dublin

Delivery

mudcakeaway.com

The gorgeous-looking Mud Bakery has started a home-delivery service and we are told the cakes are flying off the shelves. It’s not hard to see why.

OpenHive

Nationwide delivery

openhive.ie.

There is a great buzz (sorry) about the bee-keeping and honey business called OpenHive, which has started offering a delivery service of its raw Irish honey. You can find out more on the website.

The Rolling Donut

Various locations

Delivery

therollingdonut.ie

All of the Rolling Donut outlets have been closed but that does not mean you have to do without an occasional treat if you live within its delivery radius. You can get an assortment of 12 ring doughnuts for €28 or 12 sourdough doughnuts for €32.

Lasagne from The Butler’s Pantry. Photograph: The Butler’s Pantry

READY-MADE MEALS

Avoca

Various locations

Collection and delivery

avoca.com

Avoca has stepped up to the plate and is offering a delivery and collection service, and customers can shop everything from its entire food range. The collection service is for everyone, while the delivery option is operating within a 10km radius of its shops in Rathcoole, Kilmacanogue, Dunboyne, Ballsbridge, Monkstown and Malahide.

Bujo Burger

Dublin

Delivery

bujo.ie

Bujo Burger is promising to deliver everything you need to make eight of its famous burgers in your house, complete with the necessary recipe to “ensure you recreate our masterpiece”, for €40. For that you get the burgers, buns, mustard, magic sauce, cheese and gherkins. Delivery available for Dublin and parts of Louth, Meath, Wicklow and Kildare.

The Butler’s Pantry

Nationwide delivery

thebutlerspantry.ie

The Butler’s Pantry has nine shops around Dublin and has moved into the nationwide delivery service, too. It will send seven-day meal packs, family favourites pack and more to wherever you are in the country. It has a seven-day meal pack for one person for €99 or a family deal for €199.

Dublin Food Drop

Dublin

Delivery

facebook.com/dublinfooddrop

Dublin Food Drop aims to deliver “bespoke honest and wholesome meals across Dublin”. Among the options are weekly recipe boxes in which you will get enough ingredients to feed two people for four or five days. There are three versions: the meat version is €95, the reduced meat version is €90 and a vegetarian version costs €85.

Handsome Burger

Galway

Delivery

handsomeburger.com

Handsome Burger is taking orders via its website with deliveries around the county done on weekends. A DIY burger kit with six burgers, the buns, the accoutrements and the cooking Instructions cost €35.

Johnnie Foxes

Dublin

Delivery

athome.johnniefoxs.com

Johnnie Foxes is now providing “hearty, traditional and wholesome food designed towards feeding families at an affordable price”. The deliveries cover Dublin, Enniskerry and Bray.

Mash Direct

Nationwide delivery

mashdirect.com

Mash Direct has entered the home delivery space and has all manner of boxes of mashed veg, chips and roasties; their names range from Brunch to Spring, Party to Healthy. You can find out more about what they mean at the website.

New Market Kitchen

Co Wicklow

Delivery

newmarketkitchen.com

New Market Kitchen has started using its production kitchen to produce high-quality chilled meals. They are a team of “real local chefs in Bray who lost businesses because of Covid-19. So we’ve come together to deliver you traditional healthy meals. You can pick-up in Bray or they will deliver to your door – anywhere between north Wicklow, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown. Hell, we’ll deliver anywhere if it makes cents,” they say.

Simply Fit Food

Nationwide delivery

simplyfitfood.com

Simply Fit Food is shipping pre-made meals including bean chilies, lentil dahls

and Thai vegetables. Order through the website. Delivery is mostly within Leinster, with some exceptions.

The Gutter Bookshop on Cow’s Lane Temple Bar is delivering books nationwide. File photograph

BOOKS, PAINT, TOYS AND DESKS

Blessington Bookstop

Nationwide delivery

blessingtonbookstore.ie

Blessington Bookstop is offering virtual book buying through WhatsApp video with daily local delivery and free postage in Ireland. You can order through their website as well, with shipping of 2.95.

Flying Elephant

Nationwide delivery

flyingelephant.ie

We have heard wonderful things about Flying Elephant in recent weeks. They sell desks that can be built and dismantled in minutes, a perfect product for the times we live in. One reader needed a new desk and ordered from the flying elephant site on a Friday morning; they custom made it to their measurements and it was delivered within 48 hours.

The Gutter Bookshop

Nationwide delivery

gutterbookshop.com

Times have been hard for independent bookshops but they are still standing, albeit it in a virtual sense. The Gutter Bookshop is offering a limited delivery service from its Cow’s Lane shop in Dublin and has had the novel (ha!) idea of encouraging people to buy more book vouchers to be used when shops open again. It sounds like a good way to support local businesses.

Halfway Up the Stairs

Nationwide delivery

halfwayupthestairs.ie

Halfway Up the Stairs is a children’s bookshop in Greystones, Co Wicklow. Last week staff started working behind closed doors, offering a delivery service within 2km and postal service beyond that. Orders are taken by email, with payment details to be phoned in. Details on the website.

The Irish Times

Nationwide delivery

newsdelivery.ie

Shameless plug alert. It has never been as important to get your news from a reliable source as it is right now. The Irish Times has an excellent – if we say so ourselves – digital offering but if you like the feel of print, we have also dramatically increased our home delivery service. You can find more details and sign up at newsdelivery.ie. Like all the businesses we have featured here and all those we have yet to feature, we thank you for your support.

Kenny’s Bookshop

Nationwide delivery

kennys.ie

Kenny’s Bookshop in Galway is offering free delivery across Ireland and there are hundreds of thousands of titles – 300,000 in fact – to choose from.

Pat McDonnell Paints

Nationwide delivery

mcdonnellpaints.ie

If you find yourself at home and at a loose end, you may decide to paint something. But you may not have any paint. Now Pat McDonnell Paints has you covered. It has started accepting phone orders and is doing free delivery, too.

Pinocchio’s Toys and Gifts

Nationwide delivery

pinocchios.ie

Even in a lockdown, children need toys and they can find them Pinocchio’s. The site has been up and running for five weeks we are told, and is “tipping away”.

14/04/2020Deliveroo cyclists pass by Boarded up restaurant Captain Americas & Vans store on Grafton Street Dublin.Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

DELIVERY AND COLLECTION SERVICES

At Your Doorstep

Nationwide food listings

atyourdoorstep.ie

We love the idea of At Your Doorstep. And what is the idea? “There are plenty of small and medium businesses that need to reinvent themselves due to current circumstances. While big supermarkets and regional grocery chains are still open for business and offer delivery, let’s not forget about small and medium business that are ready to bring food to your home or organise a pick up. This site includes many businesses and restaurants that are organising themselves to serve clients in those trying times.” So you pick what you want and where you live and it will list the businesses that are available to you.

Deliveroo essentials

Nationwide delivery

deliveroo.ie

Deliveroo has recently branched out and is now collecting shopping for people. It has signed deals with several supermarkets including Spar, Fallon & Byrne, Londis and Mace to allow customers to shop on its app for household goods and get them delivered by a Deliveroo rider under a system called “essentials”. Order through the app or website.

Eat For Ireland

Nationwide food delivery

eatforireland.ie

Looking for a company that is delivering food in your area? Well, there’s an app for that. And it has a snappy name too.

Neighbourfood

Nationwide food collection

neighbourfood.ie

“Buy the very best produce online, direct from your local farmers and food producers,” says the Neighbourfood site. It is a lovely notion. You find your local market and select what you fancy from a range local produce including fruit and veg, bread, pastries, cheese, meat, beers and more. When you’re happy with the items in your basket, you complete your purchase online and then go pick it up at a designated location.

Rothar

Nationwide delivery

rothar.ie

The bicycle people at Rothar have set up a free nationwide delivery service for any order over €60.

StuffUNeed

Dublin

Delivery

stuffuneed.ie

StuffUNeed is an excellent example of what can be achieved in a very short space of time when people work together. The shopping service was launched just a few weeks ago to get essential items and household goods to people across Dublin. The start-up has hired hospitality staff who lost their jobs as the crisis developed. On the site you will find food and groceries from avocados to Zinfandel.

Weekl.ie

Dublin

Delivery

weekl.ie

The people are weekl.ie could scarcely have timed their arrival on the market better and the whole of Dublin is better for their arrival. The site delivers a lot of organic groceries - fruit, vegetables, meat and fish - to homes in the Dublin area. There is a huge volume of stock on the site and it looks lovely. It is a subscription service which costs €4.80 per week and delivery is available within the M50 circle and Dún Laoghaire.