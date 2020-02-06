What will €140,000 buy in Dublin and Co Roscommon?

TOWN

Address 133 Cedar Brook Avenue, Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10

Agent Gillespie Lowe Residential

This 50sq m (538sq ft) apartment has a living room with a glass wall, wooden floor and a kitchen off it, a bedroom and bathroom with bath. The M50 is nearby. BER: D1.

Plus The apartment block has a considered design, with good use of colour, balconies and glazed doors

Minus The view through the large glazed doors in the living room is of parked cars

Country: Aghaderry, Loughlynn, Castlerea, Co Roscommon

COUNTRY

Address Aghaderry, Loughlynn, Castlerea, Co Roscommon

Agent Sherry FitzGerald P Burke

Close to Loughlynn village, this house comes with 0.4 hectares of land with ash and sycamore trees. Accommodation includes a kitchen/dining room, utility, living room with fireplace and a toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. There are two sheds. BER: F.

Plus The garden is well maintained

Minus The rear extension needs much more glazing