What will €140,000 buy in Dublin and Co Roscommon?
Town&Country: An apartment in Cherry Orchard or a house in Castlerea
Town: 133 Cedar Brook Avenue, Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10
TOWN
Address 133 Cedar Brook Avenue, Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10
Agent Gillespie Lowe Residential
This 50sq m (538sq ft) apartment has a living room with a glass wall, wooden floor and a kitchen off it, a bedroom and bathroom with bath. The M50 is nearby. BER: D1.
Plus The apartment block has a considered design, with good use of colour, balconies and glazed doors
Minus The view through the large glazed doors in the living room is of parked cars
COUNTRY
Address Aghaderry, Loughlynn, Castlerea, Co Roscommon
Agent Sherry FitzGerald P Burke
Close to Loughlynn village, this house comes with 0.4 hectares of land with ash and sycamore trees. Accommodation includes a kitchen/dining room, utility, living room with fireplace and a toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. There are two sheds. BER: F.
Plus The garden is well maintained
Minus The rear extension needs much more glazing