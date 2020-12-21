What sold for about €600k in Dublin, Cork and Wicklow

4 Hudson Road, Glasthule, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment but with potential to extend subject to planning permission, located within a short walk of Glasthule village and Dart station.

Asking €620,000

Sold €590,000

Difference -5%

Agent Tom O’Higgins Estate Agent

20 Grange Hill, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Five-bedroom, four-bathroom semi-detached house extending to 175sq m (1,883sq ft) of accommodation over three floors, complemented by landscaped south-facing rear garden with built-in barbecue area, two designated car-parking spaces. Located within a short distance of the Luas green line stop at Balally and Dundrum Town Centre.

Asking €620,000

Sold €612,500

Difference -1%

Agent Property Partners O’Brien Swaine

52 Martello Court, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

Detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house situated within a quiet cul de sac in a mature and much sought-after residential estate in close proximity to local schools and shops, and amenities including the Velvet Strand and coastal walk from Portmarnock to Malahide.

Asking €630,000

Sold €605,000

Difference -4%

Agent Noel Kelly Auctioneers

Lios Carrig, Ballyarthur, Fermoy, Co Cork

Newly-built A-rated four-bedroom, five-bathroom detached house extending to 325sq m (3,500sq ft) on a one-acre site within a private development with tennis court. A two-minute drive from the M8 motorway and 25 minutes from the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

Asking €549,950

Sold €620,000

Difference 13%

Agent Michael Dorgan Auctioneers & Valuers

Gort Na Carraige, Slate, Newcastle, Co Wicklow

Architect-designed four-bedroom house extending to 227sq m (2,445sq ft) on a half an acre of gardens in a peaceful setting between the villages of Newcastle and Kilcoole. While the house is just a five-minute drive from the N11, it has its own office allowing the occupier to work from home.

Asking €595,000

Sold €595,000

Difference 0%

Agent McGovern Estates