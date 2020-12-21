What sold for about €600k in Dublin, Cork and Wicklow

Houses in Glasthule, Portmarnock, Fermoy and Newcastle

4 Hudson Road, Glasthule, Co Dublin: sold for €590,000, 5 per cent less than its asking price

4 Hudson Road, Glasthule, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment but with potential to extend subject to planning permission, located within a short walk of Glasthule village and Dart station. 
Asking €620,000 
Sold €590,000 
Difference -5% 
Agent Tom O’Higgins Estate Agent

20 Grange Hill, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom semi-detached house extending to 175sq m (1,883sq ft) of accommodation over three floors, complemented by landscaped south-facing rear garden with built-in barbecue area, two designated car-parking spaces. Located within a short distance of the Luas green line stop at Balally and Dundrum Town Centre. 
Asking €620,000 
Sold €612,500 
Difference -1% 
Agent Property Partners O’Brien Swaine

52 Martello Court, Portmarnock, Co Dublin
Detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house situated within a quiet cul de sac in a mature and much sought-after residential estate in close proximity to local schools and shops, and amenities including the Velvet Strand and coastal walk from Portmarnock to Malahide. 
Asking €630,000 
Sold €605,000 
Difference -4% 
Agent Noel Kelly Auctioneers

Lios Carrig, Ballyarthur, Fermoy, Co Cork
Newly-built A-rated four-bedroom, five-bathroom detached house extending to 325sq m (3,500sq ft) on a one-acre site within a private development with tennis court. A two-minute drive from the M8 motorway and 25 minutes from the Jack Lynch Tunnel. 
Asking €549,950 
Sold €620,000 
Difference 13% 
Agent Michael Dorgan Auctioneers & Valuers

Gort Na Carraige, Slate, Newcastle, Co Wicklow
Architect-designed four-bedroom house extending to 227sq m (2,445sq ft) on a half an acre of gardens in a peaceful setting between the villages of Newcastle and Kilcoole. While the house is just a five-minute drive from the N11, it has its own office allowing the occupier to work from home. 
Asking €595,000 
Sold €595,000  
Difference 0% 
Agent McGovern Estates

