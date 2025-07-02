Tallaght industrial and office property guiding at €3.25m

Having traded successfully for many years from Unit 5 at Broomhill Business Complex in Tallaght, the owners of Niko Bathrooms are seeking a buyer for the property following the company’s move to new 8,361sq m (90,000sq ft) premises at nearby Belgard Square.

The proposed sale of Unit 5, a detached industrial/warehouse and office property, follows the disposal in 2024 by the same owner, Uppercross Enterprises Ltd, of two other units at Broomhill. Unit 5 is being offered to the market by agent Harvey at a guide price of €3.25 million (exclusive).

The property extends to 1,789sq m (19,257sq ft), which includes two-storey offices/showroom of 645sq m (6,943sq ft). The unit has a large, gated side yard and 27 designated car-parking spaces to the front of the building. Unusually for a unit of this type, loading access is provided on both sides of the building via automated roller shutter doors.

Niko Bathrooms had fitted much of the office space as a bathroom showroom, which has now been reinstated to offices. This comes with a fully fitted boardroom, a canteen and a trade counter. The finishes include suspended ceilings, LED lighting and electric heating.

READ MORE

The industrial/warehouse area has a clear internal height of 6.3m and is fitted with LED lighting and a gas supply. There is a concrete mezzanine floor in part, which can cater for heavy loads.

Broomhill Business Complex, between Greenhills Road and Belgard Road, Broomhill Business Complex is a gated, managed development about a four-minute drive from the N81 and six minutes from junctions 10 and 11 of the M50 motorway.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “Unit 5 is a particularly good unit and is one of the only properties in the development to benefit from its own private yard. Owner occupiers have been starved of supply in the selling market over the past couple of years, so the subject property is likely to prove popular.”