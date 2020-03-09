What sold for €880k and less in Terenure, Clonskeagh, Stillorgan and Clontarf
This budget bought a turnkey home in D14, a D3 project, and a hidden Dalkey bungalow
6 Eaton Square, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Large period redbrick of about 221sq m in need of updating. Elegant reception rooms. Good-sized garden, garage with access to the rear.
Asking: €895,000
Sold: €880,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: DNG
2 Allen Park Drive, Stillorgan, Co Dublin
Extended, recently refurbished four-bedroom house in turnkey condition with 183sq m of living space, plus converted attic.
Asking: €765,000
Sold: €880,000
Difference: 15%
Agent: Allen & Jacobs
24 Leinster Lawn, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14
Four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow of about 165sq m, updated over the years but with some of its original 1970s features intact.
Asking: €895,000
Sold: €880,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
1 Proby Park, Saval Park Road, Dalkey, Co Dubin
Modern, three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow on a secluded site accessed through period gates. Bright, sunny but in need of an update.
Asking: €835,000
Sold: €870,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
28 Hollybrook Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Five-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment, with about 211sq m of living space and a good-sized rear garden.
Asking: €795,000
Sold: €870,000
Difference: 9%
Agent: Young’s
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February 2020