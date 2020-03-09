What sold for €880k and less in Terenure, Clonskeagh, Stillorgan and Clontarf

6 Eaton Square, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Large period redbrick of about 221sq m in need of updating. Elegant reception rooms. Good-sized garden, garage with access to the rear.

Asking: €895,000

Sold: €880,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: DNG

2 Allen Park Drive, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Extended, recently refurbished four-bedroom house in turnkey condition with 183sq m of living space, plus converted attic.

Asking: €765,000

Sold: €880,000

Difference: 15%

Agent: Allen & Jacobs

24 Leinster Lawn, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

Four-bedroom detached dormer bungalow of about 165sq m, updated over the years but with some of its original 1970s features intact.

Asking: €895,000

Sold: €880,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

1 Proby Park, Saval Park Road, Dalkey, Co Dubin

Modern, three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow on a secluded site accessed through period gates. Bright, sunny but in need of an update.

Asking: €835,000

Sold: €870,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

28 Hollybrook Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Five-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment, with about 211sq m of living space and a good-sized rear garden.

Asking: €795,000

Sold: €870,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: Young’s

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February 2020