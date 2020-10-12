What sold for €450k in Donabate, D12, Kinsale and Co Wicklow

17 Beverton Green, Donabate, Co Dublin

Turnkey three-bed semi set in a cul-de-sac overlooking a green space. About 139 sq m that includes a spacious extended kitchen leading to a patio garden.

Asking: €450,000

Sold: €450,000

Difference: none

Agent: Robertson Estate Agents

5 Woodstown Abbey, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

5 Woodstown Abbey, Knocklyon, D 16

Four-bedroom semi facing on to a communal green in the Woodstown Village estate. About 114 sq m of living space needing a refresh. Fenced back garden.

Asking: €450,000

Sold: €450,000

Difference: None

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

31 Limekiln Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

31 Limekiln Road, Walkinstown, D 12

Three/four-bedroom house of 142 sq m in need of updating, but with potential to extend to the side and rear subject to planning permission.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €451,000

Difference: 6%

Agent: DNG

Kilacloran, Aughrim, Co Wicklow

Kilacloran, Aughrim, Co Wicklow

Newly built, four-bedroom bungalow of 246 sq m, set on 2.3 acres on an elevated site overlooking the village of Aughrim. Large garage/workshop.

Asking: €420,000

Sold: €450,000

Difference: 7%

Agent: Raymond Gaffney & Sons

30 Stone Wall, Kinsale, Co Cork

30 Stone Wall, Kinsale, Co Cork

Four-bedroom dormer style home in a small estate within walking distance of the town centre. Large back garden and sea views from the upper floor.

Asking: €470,000

Sold: €445,000

Difference: -5%

Agent: Keane Mahony Smith

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, September 2020