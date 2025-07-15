Should we buy a home with a better Ber, or look for something cheaper and retrofit?

Homes with better Ber ratings are more energy efficient, comfortable, and often eligible for green mortgage products, which offer lower interest rates. Photograph: Getty Images

My wife and I are looking to buy our first house in Cork. We’ve looked at homes with a range of energy ratings but aren’t sure what is the best value. Is it good value to get a home at a lower rating and bring it up to a higher Ber rating? At some point we will probably try to buy a bigger home and so we also want to make sure the property will have a good resale value. Any advice you have on choosing a home with a higher Ber vs retrofitting would be greatly appreciated.

Buying your first home is such an exciting time – but with it comes plenty of tricky decisions. Your question about the Ber (Building Energy Rating) is a very relevant one, and something we’re hearing more and more from buyers. With energy costs rising and sustainability on everyone’s radar, it’s no surprise that energy efficiency is playing a bigger role in property decisions.

Buying a lower Ber home and retrofitting

Homes with a lower Ber – typically rated C, D or below – often come with a lower purchase price, which can be appealing to first-time buyers. If you’re prepared to take on some work, retrofitting the property can be a great way to improve energy performance over time.

Upgrades such as improved insulation, high-performance windows, modern heating systems, and solar panels can dramatically increase your home’s comfort and efficiency. Better yet, there are grants available through the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) which can help offset some of these costs. To learn more, visit the official website: seai.ie – it’s a fantastic resource for understanding what grants you may qualify for and how to apply.

That said, retrofitting isn’t for everyone. Depending on the scope of work, costs can range from €20,000 to €60,000 or more, and the process can be disruptive and time-consuming. For big retrofit projects, you will need to find alternative accommodation so don’t forget to factor that into your plans. If you’re planning to stay in the home for several years, it can pay off in the long run – especially if the works are done to a high standard and well documented.

Choosing a higher Ber home upfront

Alternatively, a home with a Ber of B2 or better offers many advantages right from the start. These homes are more energy-efficient, comfortable, and often eligible for green mortgage products, which offer lower interest rates. You’ll also avoid the hassle and potential risk of undertaking big retrofit works.

In terms of resale value, homes with higher Ber ratings tend to sell faster and for stronger prices. As you’ve mentioned that you may move again in the future, this is a key point. Buyers are becoming more conscious of running costs, and energy ratings are an increasingly important factor in their decisions.

A balanced approach

That said, don’t let the Ber rating become the only deciding factor. Other considerations are just as important when choosing your first home, including:

Location – proximity to work, schools, family and public transport;

Layout and size – does it suit your current lifestyle and potential plans?

Orientation and outdoor space – for example, a bright south-facing garden can improve daily living;

Structural condition – always check that the basics (roof, wiring, plumbing) are sound.

Generally, purchasing a home with a higher Ber is preferable to buying a lower-rated home and retrofitting, as it offers immediate energy-efficiency benefits. However, the best choice depends on your budget, long-term goals, and the specific condition of the property. Consider consulting with energy-efficiency experts and professionals to assess your specific needs and determine the most appropriate path for you

