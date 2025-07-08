New design standards for apartments ‘likely’ to cut building costs by tens of thousands, Minister says

New design standards reducing the minimum size of apartments have been issued by Minister for Housing James Browne.

The Minister said the moves, criticised by Opposition politicians and housing groups, would “likely result” in cost reductions of between €50,000 and €100,000 per unit built in future and would help to “get apartment building moving”.

Under the plan, the minimum size of a studio apartment will be reduced to 32sqm, down from 37sqm previously.

There will also be no restrictions on the specific mix of units within a development.

Previously the number of one-bedroom apartments or studios within any apartment scheme was restricted to 50 per cent, with no more than 25 per cent of the entire scheme allowed to be studios.

Apartments complexes will also have fewer windows under the plans, with 25 per cent of units having to be ‘dual aspect’ in future, compared to 33 per cent of apartments in urban areas and 50 per cent in suburban areas under previous rules.

A dual-aspect dwelling is defined as one with openable windows on two external walls, which may be either on opposite or on adjacent sides of a dwelling where the external walls wrap around the corner of a building.

There will be no limitation on the number of units using one lift. Previously, the number of units that could be provided per lift core was limited to a maximum of 12.

The guidelines also note that the provision of new communal, community and cultural facilities within apartment schemes will only be required in specific locations and will not be required in every individual scheme.

In a statement, Mr Browne said he was taking these actions to “ensure apartments are viable to build”.

“The changes being made, when compared to the previous guidelines, will likely result in some cases in an average of €50k and up to €100k cost reduction per unit and get will get apartment building moving," Mr Browne said.

