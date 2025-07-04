Interiors: Good design is as much about what you leave out as what you put in

When planned well, an open-plan space becomes the heart of the home – a place where cooking, dining and everyday life work in perfect harmony. Room by Optimise Design

When planning a home redesign, it’s easy to focus on what to add: a bigger kitchen island, an L-shaped sofa, a walk-in wardrobe. But often, what makes the biggest difference is what you leave out. Circulation space, the clear floor area that lets people move naturally and comfortably, is one of the most essential ingredients of a well-designed home, yet it’s often overlooked. Here are some key areas where space is commonly forgotten and how to give each area the breathing room it needs to work well.

Open-plan living

When planned well, an open-plan space becomes the heart of the home – a place where cooking, dining and everyday life work in perfect harmony. But one of the most common pitfalls is trying to squeeze too much in, which quickly makes the space feel cramped and awkward to use.

The key is to be realistic about what the room can comfortably accommodate, while preserving enough clear floor area to move easily from one zone to the next. Not every open-plan room has enough room for a full kitchen, dining and living area. If space is tight, it’s often wiser to prioritise a generous kitchen and dining zone and, if possible, include a single armchair or a quiet reading corner. It’s far better to get two zones right than force in a third and lose the open, airy feel that makes this layout so appealing in the first place.

Around a dining table, allow at least 800mm to 1m between the table edge and any walls or furniture behind it. This means people can sit down and stand up comfortably, and there’s still room to pass by without asking everyone to shuffle in.

When positioning your sofa in the living area, think about how far back you sit from the TV – a good guide is to sit about one and a half to two and a half times the diagonal size of your screen away from it. For a 50-inch TV, that’s roughly 2m to 3m – close enough to enjoy it without feeling overwhelmed.

Kitchens

The kitchen is one of the busiest spaces in any home, so having enough room to move around comfortably makes all the difference to how practical and enjoyable it is to use.

In a galley kitchen or any narrow layout, allow at least 900mm for the main walkway. This is just enough for one person to pass through without feeling hemmed in. Where possible, aim for more. If you’re including an island, it’s best to leave about 1.1m to 1.2m between the island and surrounding counters or appliances. This extra bit of space means two people can work side by side or pass behind someone at the hob or sink without bumping elbows.

If you plan to have stools at your island, leave at least a metre of clear space behind them so there’s plenty of room to sit comfortably and for others to pass by without disruption.

At all costs, try to avoid layouts where the kitchen doubles as a main circulation route – for example, if people need to walk through it to reach the garden or another part of the house. This can make meal prep and busy family times feel chaotic and frustrating, with constant interruptions just when you need space to work.

Utility rooms

Utility rooms are another space where people underestimate the importance of clear floor area. As a guide, aim for a minimum width of about 1.6m. This allows for a standard counter or appliance depth of 600mm, plus at least a metre of standing space in front. Always leave at least a metre of unobstructed floor space in front of appliances so you can bend down with a laundry basket without banging elbows on walls or doors.

Bedrooms

Bedrooms can quickly feel cramped if circulation space isn’t properly planned. Start by ensuring there’s enough room to move comfortably around the bed. Allow at least 500mm to 600mm on each side of the bed for bedside tables and easy access. At the foot of the bed, aim for at least 800mm so you can walk by without needing to shuffle sideways.

If you have wardrobes opposite the bed, leave 800mm to 900mm between the wardrobe doors and the bed edge so you can open them fully and step back while choosing what to wear. An ideal size for a double bedroom with built-in wardrobes is around 3.8m by 2.8m.

Walk-in wardrobes

Walk-in wardrobes appear on nearly every wish list, but without enough space, they can feel more like a cramped corridor than a luxury. For a walk-in to work well, allow at least 1.6m in width if you have storage on one side only. For hanging space on both sides, you’ll need closer to 2.2m for two rows of wardrobes and about a metre of clear walkway. Opting for open shelving without doors helps make the most of every millimetre.

Good design is as much about what you leave out as what you put in. Prioritising generous circulation space throughout every room ensures your home looks beautiful and feels calm and is a joy to live in.