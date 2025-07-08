What will €350,000 buy in Co Cork and Sligo town?

Country

Derryclough Lower, Drinagh, west Cork

€350,000, Hodnett Forde

This charming refurbished farmhouse comes to the market in west Cork, 8km outside Skibbereen. The three-bedroom home extends to 105sq m (1,130sq ft) and is in walk-in condition, with a stylish updated kitchen and shower room. It has also retained some rustic original details such as a cut-stone floor and exposed brick hearth in the livingroom. It occupies an acre of land, with charming gardens and outbuildings. Ber F.

Plus: Stylish contemporary kitchen and shower room.

Minus: Low Ber will need to be addressed.

17 Church Hill, Sligo

€335,000, DNG Flanagan Ford

This three-storey townhouse comes to the market, having been completely refurbished, in Sligo town. The home, which extends to 123sq m (1,324sq ft), has an A Ber, with a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor and a bright kitchen/livingroom to the rear that opens out to the garden, where there is a patio and a raised faux lawn. It also features a guest WC and utility room. There are four double bedrooms – including the main, which is en suite – as well as the main bathroom laid out over the top two floors. Ber A2.

Plus: A rating likely to keep energy bills low.

Minus: May hear street noise in front rooms.