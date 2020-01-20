What sold for €310k and less in Blackrock, Clonsilla, Bray and Co Meath

An airy apartment near N11, a duplex in D15 and a large architect-designed home in Co Meath

Apartment 29, The Elms, Blackrock, Co Dublin

29 The Elms, Mount Merrion Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Spacious one-bed raised ground floor apartment of about 48sq m with livingroom leading to a balcony that gets morning sun. Surface parking.
Asking: €295,000
Sold: €310,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: DNG

Number 10 Allendale Place, Clonsilla, Dublin 15
10 Allendale Place, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a scheme dating from 2003. Around 105sq m of living space in good decorative order including updated bathrooms.
Asking: €310,000
Sold: €310,000
Difference: none
Agent: Get Property

Number 67 Annfield Drive, Castleknock, Dublin 15
67 Annfield Drive, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Three-bedroom duplex apartment with the benefit of a good-sized garden and a carport. Around 90sq m of living space including a large kitchen.
Asking: €315,000
Sold: €309,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Newtown Girley, Fordstown, Navan, Co Meath
Newtown Girley, Fordstown, Navan, Co Meath

Large detached five-bedroom house set on an acre of grounds. The architect-designed house extends over 220sq m with good reception spaces.
Asking: €285,000
Sold: €307,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Carty Property Advisors

Number 24 Swanbrook, Southern Cross Road, Bray, Co Wicklow
24 Swanbrook, Southern Cross Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Semi-detached house of 90sq m with stairs leading from the livingroom to two upstairs bedrooms. Off-street parking and sunny fenced garden to the rear.
Asking: €295,000
Sold: €303,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Fenelon Properties

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, December 2019

