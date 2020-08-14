What can you buy for €355k in the US, France, Spain, Portugal and D15?

McPeake Auctioneers is seeking €355,000 for a three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in the Hollywoodrath new housing development in Hollystown, Dublin 15.

This house in the Hollywoodrath new housing development has three bedrooms.

US: NEW YORK

This building close to Central Park on the upper East Side, at East 77th Street, between Madison and Park Avenues, is home to a studio apartment with 11ft high ceiling and tall windows. Solid timber flooring throughout unifies the space which begins with a long entrance hallway lined with fitted cupboards and then turns the corner to reveal a livingroom with a tall arched window at one end and a space-saving Murphy bed.

Asking: $419.000 (€355,370)

Agent: savills.com

This New York studio apartment has 11ft high ceiling and tall windows.

FRANCE: NORMANDY

Renovated eight-bedroom house with large gardens in Saint Saens, a town close to Dieppe, about two hours from Paris. The mid-19th century house has about 266sq m of living space and lots of original features including marble fireplaces, working shutters and parquet flooring, enhanced by a pared back decor throughout. The walled grounds include a separate garage. Saint Saens is a lively town with amenities such as cafes, bakery and pharmacy nearby.

Price: €355,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

This mid-19th century house has about 266sq m of living space and lots of original features.

SPAIN: ALICANTE

Spacious three-bedroom villa set in large gardens complete with swimming pool and a tennis court. The house has a traditional interior with whitewashed walls, exposed beam ceilings, cool tiled floors and solid timber doors throughout. Windows are protected by looped iron grilles and the entrance to the house is via a spacious covered patio leading through distinctive “Spanish arch” sliding doors. There’s a large living cum diningroom with a raised stone fireplace, and a big working kitchen. Three bathrooms complete the accommodation.

Price: €355,000

Agent: prestigeproperty.co.uk

This Alicante villa is set in large gardens complete with swimming pool and a tennis court.

PORTUGAL: ALGARVE

Three-bedroom duplex with roof terrace in the upscale Old Village complex in Vilamoura has 24-hour security, four swimming pools, a children’s club, several restaurants and its own supermarket. Vilamoura’s marina and the beach are just a few minutes away. The apartment has a large livingroom with tall windows, a galley-style kitchen and guest cloakroom downstairs. Upstairs are three bedrooms and access to the big roof terrace which has a summer kitchen and space for dining.

Price: €350,000

Agent: sothebysrealtypt.com