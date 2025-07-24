Look inside: Gandon-designed Kinsealy villa with pool, padel and blocked tunnel to Haughey house

You would be hard pressed to find another property in Ireland with more architectural pedigree, political intrigue and literal underground connections than Emsworth in Kinsealy, in north Dublin. Designed by James Gandon, the architect behind some of Dublin’s most iconic buildings including the Custom House, Four Courts and King’s Inns, this villa, built for banker James Woodmason, has all three.

Back in the 18th century, Woodmason’s partner at the Beresford Woodmason Bank, John Beresford, who lived at neighbouring Abbeville (better known to most as the home of the late Charles Haughey), had Gandon reworking the design of his house. Not to be outdone, Woodmason commissioned the architect to design a home for him beside his friend’s. When the house was complete in 1794, it was agreed by the two men that a tunnel should be built to link the two properties. While tunnels in Irish big houses were not that unusual back in the day, it is believed that this half-mile-long one was built for the purposes of personal safety as opposed to convenience at a time of great unrest in the country.

Emsworth, which is believed to be the only surviving Gandon-built villa in Ireland, remains a testament to the architect’s work, bearing many of his signature touches, such as its elegant symmetry and curved internal walls that soften the formality of its classical proportions. Despite its history and grandeur, however, it never feels intimidating. The main house, following an extension in 2024, now has 661sq m (7,115sq ft) of accommodation set out over two floors. There is also a converted coach house and other outbuildings that have been fully restored and put to use.

If the walls in this house could talk, there is little doubt that the stories would be the stuff of legend. In the 1930s, it was owned by John F Maguire who took over Brown Thomas from Selfridges. Rumour has it that Hollywood star Grace Kelly was photographed at the pool of Emsworth while Maguire was in residence. Other owners include the bon vivant Gerry McGuinness, who founded the Sunday World newspaper, as well as tax adviser to Sir Tony O’Reilly, Noel Corcoran.

Its current owner, a Dublin businessman, bought the house in 2013 and has since poured millions into upgrading, extending and modernising the property. After many great years of his children growing up here and opening the house to friends and family for parties, he has made the difficult decision to sell up as he feels he doesn’t get to enjoy it as much as he used to due to work commitments. It has now been brought to the market through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and Savills with an asking price of €9.25 million.

Located just off the Malahide Road in Kinsealy, the gates open to reveal a long, gravelled driveway through the woods. Directly ahead are two water features as the driveway loops around to the front of the house.

You only have to step inside the door to feel the sense of history and fun attached to this house. Behind the restored front door, with original fanlight overhead, is the curved hallway with a trapdoor behind the staircase which opens to reveal the steps down to the tunnel. New owners will be relieved to hear that this is now blocked off at both ends.

[ From the archive: Haughey not only figure of political interest to have lived at AbbevilleOpens in new window ]

Emsworth has been brought into the 21st century with a confident and design-led renovation that is both intelligent and deeply considered. The original rooms on the ground floor include a drawingroom, diningroom and sittingroom that were clearly laid out for entertaining as they flow into each other, and have large sash windows designed by Gandon to open out to the gardens. All the period features – the shutters, ceiling roses, cornicing, architraves and fireplaces – have been meticulously maintained and restored, with the owner singing the praises of the conservation architects who helped him throughout the project.

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Sittingroom

Home office

When it came to adding something new to the old villa, it could be said that the house was handed over from one great architect to another. Experts at the award-winning Henry J Lyons were commissioned two years ago to design a kitchen extension that would not scream at the original design, but would take the house further along on its architectural journey. The result is a contrasting, though by no means jarring, modern, light-filled space with 6m-high ceilings and an Andrew Ryan-designed kitchen that opens out to terraces on all three sides.

Kitchen

The new “den” behind this is the real party room of the house, with a glass circle in the floor revealing the original well below, and a discreet bar behind a wall of black presses.

Den in new extension

The four bedrooms are on the first floor, each with its own unique design. The principal room, designed by Arlene McIntyre of Ventura Design, is classical and understated with a small staircase down to the en suite bathroom with double marble sink and a double shower unit.

Bedroom

Lounge

Outdoor terrace

The accommodation extends to a converted coach house that has an open-plan living area with vaulted ceiling that includes a kitchen and a spiral staircase up to two bedrooms, a bathroom and an office on the mezzanine.

Coach house

Outdoor seating area at the coach house

There is also a fully equipped gym in a converted outhouse with a separate room for a sauna and plunge pool, as well as a Pilates studio. Beside this is a garage with a triple-door access and there is also a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Gym

Sauna and plunge pool

Wine cellar

The outdoor pool is heated and has a barbecue area built beside it. Beyond this is another covered entertainment space that has been designed for year-round use, with infrared heaters, integrated TV and a built-in music system.

Pool and barbecue area

Heated swimming pool

Entertainment area

Emsworth, with the coach house in the foreground and main house to the rear

There are 17 acres of landscaped grounds around the house, with a Hartley Edwardian glasshouse among them. There an additional 23.5 hectares (58 acres) of freehold land included in the sale that are currently leased to Teagasc on a fixed long-term lease.

Landscaped grounds

Aerial view of estate

Sustainability is high on the agenda for the owner with, a range of modern technologies used to keep the house running smoothly, as well as the installation of solar panels that are supported by an energy storage unit.

Sporting enthusiasts will find it difficult to pull themselves away from the property that, along with the outdoor pool and fully equipped gym, also has floodlit tennis and padel courts, a golf practice area and a multi-use astro pitch.

Hartley Edwardian glasshouse

Multi-use astro pitch and padel court

All this along with the proximity to Dublin Airport makes Emsworth a rare blend of past and present, wrapped in privacy and natural beauty, with just enough myth and scandal to keep the guests entertained at the parties that the house was built for.