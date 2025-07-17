Look inside: Showstopper home with indoor pool and recording studio in Rathmines for €3.75m

Address : Solas, 3B Greenwich Court, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €3,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

If you’re looking for a high-end home in the sought-after area of Rathmines, you might have some requirements in mind, such as a spacious open-plan living space, an en suite main bedroom and ample parking. If you also happen to have a 14m heated indoor swimming pool with sauna, steam room and gym; a soundproofed recording studio; and no less than six private outdoor terraces on your wishlist, Solas at 3B Greenwhich Court may be the showstopper home for you.

Solas is a deceptively large and luxurious home discreetly hidden away in a small courtyard just off Swanville Place in Rathmines, one of three adjoining properties – 3A, 3B and 3C Greenwich Court – designed by award-winning architects Coda. Number 3B is the largest of the three properties, and it’s been named Solas (Irish for light) – with good reason, as you’ll soon find out.

Standing outside its exterior, with its white concrete walls, glass atrium and industrial-style metal slats, you’d imagine perhaps a modest-sized luxury pied-à-terre in this busy district just a short distance from Dublin’s city centre.

Hallway

Living area

Kitchen

Dining area

Sun terrace

You certainly aren’t prepared for what greets you inside: a spacious, ultra-contemporary four-bedroom home laid out over four floors, with its own private lift to whisk you to each floor. The bedrooms and main bathroom are all on the ground floor – and you’ll see why when you reach the first floor, a wonderful, light-filled living space comprising beautifully designed kitchen, diningroom and livingroom with wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling glass and sliding patio doors leading out to a large, sun-drenched private terrace. Sliding patio doors also lead from the dining area to another private terrace on the other end. The architects have maximised the light opportunities here to ensure this entire floor area is always bright and lively.

READ MORE

Go up to the second floor and its even brighter as you enter a large livingroom with wall-to-wall glass on three sides, and two sliding patio doors leading out to a wraparound terrace screened by privacy glass and with rooftop views over Rathmines (you can see the “four-faced liar” from here – the Rathmines Church tower whose clock faces tell wildly varying times).

The house extends to a jaw-dropping 446sq m (4,800sq ft), with the ground, first and second floors comprising 210sq m (2,260sq ft) and lower ground floor extending to 236sq m (2,540sq ft) of relaxation, wellness and entertainment space, comprising a 14m heated swimming pool, poolside lounge area, gym, sauna, steam room, shower area and kitchenette, plus a recording studio/multimedia entertainment space, completely soundproofed and encased in concrete to eliminate vibration. You’ll need to bring in the recording equipment and mixing desk if you want to make your next album, but there is a sound system installed, plus a projector and screen for home cinema fun.

Solas, 3B Greenwich Court, Rathmines, Dublin 6 has an A2 Ber and is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €3.75 million.

The entrance hall gives you a flavour of the luxury design within, with walnut flooring and recessed lighting. Stairs are laid in oak, and the lift is discreetly located behind slatted timber. Bedroom four looks out to the front courtyard, with floor-to-ceiling part-opaque windows offering both light and privacy; this would be a perfect home office.

To the left and right of the hallway are bedrooms two and three, each a double, with walnut flooring and wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes, and each one has a glass door leading out to a small inner courtyard. The main bedroom suite is large and bright, with walnut floor, wall-to-wall fitted wardrobes and a vanity unit with backlit mirror. This bedroom shares a courtyard with bedroom three.

Swimming pool

Swimming pool

Gym

Recording studio/entertainment room

The kitchen is fitted with Bulthaup wall and floor units, and an island with Gaggenau ceramic induction hob and Bulthaup extractor. There’s an AEG fridge with separate freezer, plus Miele combi steam oven and conventional oven. There’s also a raised breakfast counter. The large sun terrace on this floor looks down over the two ground floor inner courtyards, and is designed for al fresco entertaining, with paved patio, feature wall lights and glazed balustrades.

It’s not often you’ll look in the basement for a show-stopper, but when you step out of the lift into the wellness and entertainment floor, you’ll feel you’ve stumbled into a luxurious magic grotto. The 14m infinity pool is illuminated by dramatic mood lighting in soft colours. It’s surrounded by Italian porcelain tiled floors and part-tiled walls, and there’s a handy kitchenette for preparing poolside refreshments, plus a sauna and steam room. A home gym with beech flooring has a mirrored wall and a glazed wall looking over the pool area. After a relaxing time by the pool, your guests can repair to the entertainment room to watch a movie.

Solas is within a few metres of the bustle of Rathmines Road Lower and just a short distance from Ranelagh, Portobello and the city centre.