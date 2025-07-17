Modern Delgany home on elevated site with mountain and sea views for €2.1m

Address : Rockfalls House, Kindlestown Upper, Delgany, Co Wicklow Price : €2,100,000 Agent : DNG

On its website, Fergus Flanagan Architects says it has created “a unique house for a unique site” for Rockfalls House in Kindlestown Upper in Delgany, Co Wicklow. As it had what the company terms “an elevated site with magnificent views of both the countryside and sea”, the architect decided to create an upside-down design whereby all living spaces are on the top floor with bedrooms and services on the floor below.

Furthermore, its Ber of A2 was achieved with the use of a passive slab foundation, a heat pump, triple-glazed windows and solar panels “to create a warm building envelope that requires minimum energy to heat and maintain”.

Completed in 2018, the substantial 280sqm (3,013sq ft) property lies on a generous 0.6-acre site taking full advantage of its elevated position within a small private enclave off Chapel Road near the popular Wicklow village, situated about 25km south of Dublin city centre.

The main entrance lies to the rear – allowing views to remain uninterrupted – and leads into what can be described as a Selling Sunset-type house; it’s a super-luxe contemporary home designed to maximise views with large expanses of glazing, as seen on the LA-based Netflix reality show. With south-facing sea views across the Delgany and Greystones countryside and over the Wicklow coastline, there’s exceptional natural light thanks to the vast use of glazing.

Essentially, it’s all floor-to-ceiling glass – with the exception of structural supports required to hold the glazing – while more light floods through overhead rooflights.

The reception rooms run into one another, allowing a great flow between the spaces: an open-plan area encompasses a well-appointed kitchen with a central island, breakfast bar and premium appliances, which is served by a utility and separate laundry room – which is one of two in the property. A spacious living/dining area lies adjacent, followed by a second reception room (currently used as a home office). This entire space opens out on to a decked terrace – which considerably enhances the living space – as well as giving marvellous views and a place to sip a digestif and watch the sun set.

There’s also a private study tucked away to the front and a playroom on this floor, while a staircase leads to the ground floor where five generous bedrooms lie. Set into a stone-clad wall with a glass balustrade frame, the stairway appears to float between floors creating a central feature within the property.

Downstairs is a bit of a treat and where the house is equally as impressive, as all the bedrooms open out to the garden and terraces through large sliding doors. Bookended by two principal suites, both of which have walk-in wardrobes and en suites, the three other bedrooms are served by a generous family bathroom and additional loo. For convenience, a second laundry room lies adjacent to a store room and plant room on this floor.

Outside, the south-facing garden has been landscaped with terraces and lawns with mature hedging allowing privacy. A water feature includes a koi pond framed by old railway sleepers and the site also has wooden garden shed, dual-level parking and two entrances.

Its location is within a 2km radius from a variety of secondary and primary schools including Greystones Educate Together, Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath, St Laurence’s and Temple Carrig, while the Go-Ahead bus service departs from 700m down the road for commuting to the capital.

While the property would benefit from additional soft landscaping where lower terraces meet the lawn, the house is in mint condition and is now on the market through selling agent DNG seeking €2.1 million.