Architects’ reimagined Drumcondra three-bed for €595,000

Dublin Corporation built 600 houses in Drumcondra in 1928 that are set out in a triangular shape between Homefarm Road and Drumcondra Road. The Dublin 9 estate has Ferguson Road on one side and Walsh Road running parallel with connecting roads and keyholes between them.

Nearly a century later, most of these homes are privately owned and have been renovated, extended and upgraded. The area is popular with young families as the village is within walking distance, as are a number of schools and creches. There is also the bonus of Griffith Park, a 19-acre public park that runs along the Tolka river, being the backdrop to this part of Drumcondra.

Number 6 Ferguson Road, which is directly across from the entrance of the park, has come on to the market with an asking price of €595,000 through Sherry FitzGerald.

The current owners bought the three-bedroom, end-terrace property in 2012.

“The house had good vibes from the first day we saw it and a real sense of character,” they recall. “Despite not being lived in for a little while, it had a nice atmosphere and great aspect. Amid all the beauty board and layers of paint, a not-too-old plush carpet and pair of full-height curtains downstairs were signs of a well-loved family home. We kept the material from the curtains and had them remade for our front picture window.”

The fact that the couple are both architects helped when it came to seeing the potential of a home where the overgrown gardens in the front and back made it feel dark and small.

“We undertook quite a lot of work, investing in bigger moves like quality windows, doors, and opening up the ground floor to optimise the views to the park opposite and the connections to outside. The house was fully rewired, replumbed and generally updated at that time too. Over the years since we have gradually done more work – the front garden for example was really a Covid project,” one of the owners says.

Now with a floor area of 83sq m (893sq ft) and a C1 energy rating, the house is on the market through Sherry Fitzgerald with a guide price of €595,000.

The front garden has been transformed with new paving up to the door and numerous plants and trees dotted through the stones. The living space on the ground floor is open plan with a sittingroom at the front that leads into the diningroom, both with dark wooden flooring. There are double doors from here out to the garden and the kitchen area to the right has a full-length corner window and a rooflight overhead creating a lovely bright living space.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The off-street parking at the front of the property is a nice thing to have on this busy road. There is also a secure storage unit that can be accessed from the front of the house that is plumbed and has space for bikes and bins.

The rear garden is west-facing and has a patio area and a lawn with artificial grass and bountiful borders.

The owners, who aren’t going far, will miss the strong sense of community on “the triangle”, as well as their light-filled Dublin 9 home. “We love the aspect and light, the visual connection that we have through the house linking the front and back gardens and park beyond is special. Even on the darkest of winter days the daylight is great.”