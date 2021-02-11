Schitt’s Creek mansion put up for sale for $15m

Property the Rose family were evicted from has 12 beds, 16 baths and 14 parking spaces

Stephanie Convery

Schitt’s Creek: the Roses at 30 Fifeshire Road, in Toronto, from the Netflix series

Schitt’s Creek: the Roses at 30 Fifeshire Road, in Toronto, from the Netflix series

 

The mansion from which the Rose family were evicted in the first episode of the Emmy award-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek has been listed for sale for just under 15 million Canadian dollars, or about €9.75 million.

The sitcom tells the story of the wealthy Rose family’s fall from opulence and their attempts to restart life in Schitt’s Creek, a small rural town that father Johnny Rose bought in its entirety, then gave to his son, David, as a joke during wealthier times.

The opening scenes of the first episode see the interior of the Rose family home, all marble columns and enormous chandeliers, being stripped by tax-authority agents after the Rose empire’s financial manager embezzled all their money.

The Toronto mansion that was used as that set, on Fifeshire Road in the ritzy St Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood, is now up for sale, with a price tag of 14,980,000 Canadian dollars.

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion
30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion

According to its listing on the property website Zillow, the “single-family” home has 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, marble stairs, Sistine Chapel-inspired frescoes, and a carved limestone exterior. The house reportedly also has a wine cellar, private cinema, golf simulator, banquet hall and two swimming pools, plus parking for 14 cars.

The asking price reflects an apparently substantial decline: the same property was listed in 2018 for 21,788,000 Canadian dollars, or about €14.2 million.

Created by and starring Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, along with Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek was a slow-burn success for CBC Television. What began in 2015 as a boilerplate fish-out-of-water comedy quickly grew into a heart-warming story about acceptance, family and community, which found a dedicated international audience on Netflix after it launched on the platform in 2017.

The show was particularly lauded for the nuance it found in its characters and its representation of LGBT+ identities and relationships.

It swept the comedy awards in the 2020 Primetime Emmys; its sixth and final season was nominated for 15 awards and took home nine. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.