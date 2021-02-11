Schitt’s Creek mansion put up for sale for $15m

The mansion from which the Rose family were evicted in the first episode of the Emmy award-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek has been listed for sale for just under 15 million Canadian dollars, or about €9.75 million.

The sitcom tells the story of the wealthy Rose family’s fall from opulence and their attempts to restart life in Schitt’s Creek, a small rural town that father Johnny Rose bought in its entirety, then gave to his son, David, as a joke during wealthier times.

The opening scenes of the first episode see the interior of the Rose family home, all marble columns and enormous chandeliers, being stripped by tax-authority agents after the Rose empire’s financial manager embezzled all their money.

The Toronto mansion that was used as that set, on Fifeshire Road in the ritzy St Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood, is now up for sale, with a price tag of 14,980,000 Canadian dollars.

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: the Schitt’s Creek mansion

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion

30 Fifeshire Road, Toronto: inside the Schitt’s Creek mansion

According to its listing on the property website Zillow, the “single-family” home has 12 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, marble stairs, Sistine Chapel-inspired frescoes, and a carved limestone exterior. The house reportedly also has a wine cellar, private cinema, golf simulator, banquet hall and two swimming pools, plus parking for 14 cars.

The asking price reflects an apparently substantial decline: the same property was listed in 2018 for 21,788,000 Canadian dollars, or about €14.2 million.

Created by and starring Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, along with Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek was a slow-burn success for CBC Television. What began in 2015 as a boilerplate fish-out-of-water comedy quickly grew into a heart-warming story about acceptance, family and community, which found a dedicated international audience on Netflix after it launched on the platform in 2017.

The show was particularly lauded for the nuance it found in its characters and its representation of LGBT+ identities and relationships.

It swept the comedy awards in the 2020 Primetime Emmys; its sixth and final season was nominated for 15 awards and took home nine. – Guardian