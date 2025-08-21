Sisk to work on expansion of Center Parcs in Longford

Building giant Sisk is to begin work on the expansion of Center Parcs in Longford, after it was named as the chief contractor for the €50 million development plan.

The expansion, which will add 83 new lodges to the resort and a new Lakeside restaurant, is part of the extension approved in late 2023 that will increase capacity to about 3,500 guests.

Construction is already underway at Center Parcs Longford Forest, with a total of 300 jobs expected to be created during the building work. Sisk previously worked with the resort prior to its initial opening in 2019.

“Sisk is delighted to win the Center Parcs extension project,” said Leanne Broderick, managing director of Sisk, describing it as a “significant project win” for the company.

Center Parcs is expected to add a further 250 permanent jobs once the expansion is operational.

“Longford Forest continues to go from strength to strength and, in a short time, has become a firm favourite with families across Ireland,” said Daragh Feighery, village director at Center Parcs. “We are delighted to be working with Sisk again on the further development of Longford Forest, following on from our successful relationship during the initial build.”

Part of the construction work will be focused on sustainability, with an air source heat pump-led network to power the new lodges, and energy efficient lighting installed at the facility. The new commercial buildings at the village will be powered by electricity.