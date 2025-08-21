Business

Sisk to work on expansion of Center Parcs in Longford

Three hundred jobs expected to be created during construction phase

Center Parcs in Longford. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
Center Parcs in Longford. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy
Ciara O'Brien
Thu Aug 21 2025 - 08:47

Building giant Sisk is to begin work on the expansion of Center Parcs in Longford, after it was named as the chief contractor for the €50 million development plan.

The expansion, which will add 83 new lodges to the resort and a new Lakeside restaurant, is part of the extension approved in late 2023 that will increase capacity to about 3,500 guests.

Construction is already underway at Center Parcs Longford Forest, with a total of 300 jobs expected to be created during the building work. Sisk previously worked with the resort prior to its initial opening in 2019.

“Sisk is delighted to win the Center Parcs extension project,” said Leanne Broderick, managing director of Sisk, describing it as a “significant project win” for the company.

READ MORE

Irish companies using cutting-edge technology to help patients manage their illnesses at home

Hotels federation seeks State help in upcoming budget

Latest Irish house price data: depressingly predictable

How Waterford’s Euryka is reimagining content creation

Center Parcs is expected to add a further 250 permanent jobs once the expansion is operational.

Center Parcs ‘trading well’ as £100m expansion in Longford underway ]

“Longford Forest continues to go from strength to strength and, in a short time, has become a firm favourite with families across Ireland,” said Daragh Feighery, village director at Center Parcs. “We are delighted to be working with Sisk again on the further development of Longford Forest, following on from our successful relationship during the initial build.”

Part of the construction work will be focused on sustainability, with an air source heat pump-led network to power the new lodges, and energy efficient lighting installed at the facility. The new commercial buildings at the village will be powered by electricity.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning