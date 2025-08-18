Dundrum Town Centre owners appeal council refusal for outdoor food concessions

Dundrum Town Centre’s owners have appealed a decision by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to refuse retention permission for long-standing food truck concessions at the front entrance to the retail complex.

Drundrum Town Centre, which is jointly owned by UK real estate firm Hammerson and German insurer Allianz, has had a number of food trucks located in the town square for “a number of years”.

The centre was issued with a warning letter by the council and submitted a retention application in an effort to “regularise” the planning status of the food concessions.

“The use of the space for the purposes detailed in this application have been in operation for a number of years and has been successful in enlivening the square,” reads the application which was made by Dundrum Retail Gp Dac on behalf of the town centre’s owners.

The group said there were three food concessions in place when the application was made, citing its contribution to initiatives by the county council to “increase footfall throughout the day and into the evening”.

The retention application to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council was made in May 2025, with the council refusing permission in July.

In rejecting the application, the council said that the proposal would create a “customer-focused environment, prohibiting the making of a space dedicated to pedestrians and the general public”.

“To permit a continuation of such use at this location would further commercialise an area of public realm, negatively impacting its ability to act as a distinct focal point between Pembroke Square, Dundrum Town Centre, DLR Mill Theatre, and Sandyford Road.”

The council said that the site in question was “one of few public spaces in the area” and that allowed the continued use of the area for a commercial use would limit its use for “informal gathering, meeting, and outdoor recreation”.

It found that locating food trucks and stands in the area would go against its policies for the development of the location.

Local residents who objected to the continued use of the square by food trucks cited concerns around fire safety as well as “serious health, hygiene, and safety risks”.

Following the decision, Dundrum Retail Group has submitted an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) and a decision is due in December.