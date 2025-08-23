US fund that owns Inter Milan gets approval for 145 apartments at south Dublin site

Planning permission for the construction of 145 apartments at the Carlisle site in Kimmage has been granted by Dublin City Council to a subsidiary of the US investment fund behind Italian football giant Inter Milan.

The apartments, which will be spread across five blocks ranging in height from three to partially-five storeys, are set to be built to the side of the BD Gym (formerly known as Ben Dunne Gym) in Kimmage.

The apartments will be made up of 70 one-bed and 75 two-bed apartments, which are intended to be built to be sold, the applicant said. A creche will be included in the development as well as 89 car parking spaces and more than 400 bicycle spaces.

The planning application was submitted by Lioncor Developments subsidiary, 1 Terenure Land Ltd, whose ultimate parent company is an American asset management firm that owns Inter Milan football club, Oaktree Capital Management LP.

This is the third planning application for the site. A strategic housing development application for 208 units at the site was quashed by the High Court in May 2025, a further application at this site was granted by the council and upheld by An Coimisiún Pleanála on appeal but is subject to a judicial review.

Some 17 planning objections were submitted by residents of the area, primarily those living on Captain’s Road and Brookfield Green, whose homes back on to the proposed development. In an effort to reduce overlooking on adjacent houses, screening of 1.5 metres in height is required to be installed to some of the developments’ balconies.

One resident objected to the proposed development, arguing that it would have little impact on improving the “local housing situation” due to the apartments being one- and two-bed units and “likely to be rented at high rental cost”.

Another resident said he had no objection to the site being developed but expressed concern that this scheme could represent an “overdeveloped, excessively high and excessively dense series of blocks of flats”.

He likened the development to “tenements” common in Dublin in the 1940s.

The closeness of the development would lead to a significant reduction of sunlight to the rear of the properties on his road, he said, describing the development as being in “stark, aggressive and abrupt contrast in height” to the surrounding properties.

Residents raised concerns that the proposed waste collection area for the creche would be located against the back wall of their properties, which “can only lead to an increase in vermin and stench”.

The site’s neighbours further noted concerns with the “chronically insufficient” number of car parking spaces, noting that a potential overspill of residents’ vehicles could cause “congestion and chaos” in the surrounding streets.

The applicants will be required to pay a sum of €1.33 million to the council as a contribution to the cost to public infrastructure from the scheme.