Man killed after truck overturns on N7 in three-vehicle collision

The scene of a fatal truck crash on the N7 westbound near Rathcoole in Dublin on Friday evening. Photograph: Damien Storan

A man was killed and five people were hospitalised following a three-vehicle collision on the N7 near Rathcoole, Co Dublin, on Friday evening.

The crash, involving a truck and two cars, happened at about 6.40pm. The truck overturned and was left spread across all lanes of the westbound section of the road.

The male driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Whitehall where a postmortem will take place.

Five other people were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed for examination by Garda investigators before being reopened on Saturday morning.

Investigations are ongoing. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Any road users with camera footage, including dashcam, and who were travelling on the N7 near Rathcoole between 6.30pm and 7pm on Friday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 or any other station.