Jamie Oliver: New book Veg goes straight in at number one

Jamie Oliver’s newest cookbook, Veg, has become an instant number one bestseller in the United Kingdom.

Veg focuses on pure and simple food with chapters on soups, salads, burgers, curries, stews and more. Some of the recipes featured include veggie chilli, bhaji burger and spinach pancakes.

Oliver recently spoke about his restaurant business has of lateclosing down his group of restaurants. In May this year, the Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group went into administration, with some accounts showing debts of over €90 million.

The group folded despite Oliver’s efforts to find a new investor and injecting his own money back into it. He sold or closed 25 restaurants, leaving over 1,000 people out of work.

Veg is published by Penguin Books Ltd