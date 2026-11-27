CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY OF ADVENT -09.15 EUCHARIST – said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST – sung by the Lay Vicars Choral –Byrd: Mass for 3 voices, Psalm: 80 vv 1-8, 18-20, Byrd: Surge, illuminare, Preacher:The Revd P.M. Willoughby, B.A. Prebendary of Tymothan. 18.00 ADVENT PROCESSION BY CANDLELIGHT – sung by the Cathedral Choir – Music by Palestrina, Praetorius, Poston, Cooper, Parsons, and Naylor, with readings by Bryan Dobson. CHORAL MATINS at 09.00 – Monday to Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY OF ADVENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Palestrina: Missa Brevis, Palestrina: Canite tuba, Preacher: The Dean. 17.00 THE ADVENT PROCESSION. MORNING PRAYER at 10.00 Mon-Fri. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Mon, Weds-Fri. HOLY COMMUNION at 12.45 Mon-Weds. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Girls’ Choir - 18.00 Monday 30 November. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 1 December - Psalms 6-8, Jackson in G Minor, Holst: Turn back, O man.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Advent Sunday 9am Holy Communion 10.30am A service of Readings, Hymns and Poetry. Followed by Zion Christmas Market at 11.30am - 2pm

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church: The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visit https://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at: https://dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Have you wondered what a Quaker Meeting for Worship is like? Visitors are most welcome to try a Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/