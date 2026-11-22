An Irish priest who spent 42 years working in Kenya has called on the Government to use Ireland’s EU presidency to support foreign aid amid proposals for a 17 per cent cut.

“We should be leading on global aid, not cutting it,” said Fr Gabriel Dolan (71) who returned to his native Co Fermanagh from Kenya in 2024 but remains active in supporting development projects in Africa.

The Catholic priest said he understands why people question foreign aid spending when there is a cost-of-living crisis but he called on politicians to “show leadership”.

“I think from the electorate there’s a lot of people saying: The cost of living is so difficult, everything is so expensive, why are you sending money abroad? But if they knew what was going on in these countries I think they’d be more supportive.

“It’s not that keeping this money would solve everyone’s problems anyway. Because people have these concerns it shouldn’t be an excuse for politicians to cut funding.”

[ ‘We could be facing a dire situation’: Irish aid agencies on the impact on the ground of funding cutsOpens in new window ]

Much of Dolan’s work has been supported by Irish missionary organisation Misean Cara, which is primarily funded by Irish Aid, the Government’s overseas development wing.

One of his biggest fears for the future is the impact of climate change because “the poorest suffer most” from it.

“People who live in the most at-risk regions are also the most vulnerable to sanctions and cuts, so we have to be mindful of that,” he says.

“You’re governed by the seasons, the planting seasons, the rainy seasons, and how the crop develops. Again, it’s the poorest who suffer.”

Ireland took up the presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1st, and will hold it until December 31st, 2026.

A key part of this will be the shaping of, and securing agreement on, the 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).

A number of EU governments have pushed for a 17 per cent cut to foreign aid but MEPs have pushed back on this and called for aid increases instead.

“It started with the USAid (United States Agency for International Development) cuts, and other EU countries making cuts to their funding. I think of the human rights organisations, they need to raise their voice and say: let’s think about what this will mean; we need to improve support,” Dolan says.

Dolan, originally from Garrison in Co Fermanagh, was ordained in 1982 and served in Kenya until 2024. In 2008 he founded Haki Yetu, meaning “Our Rights”, a human rights organisation working along Kenya’s coast.

St Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Mombasa, Kenya

In 2012 a small school that the church was building beside Mombasa’s largest rubbish dump was bulldozed in an illegal eviction.

The community refused to leave the site, and it led to a lengthy legal battle. It finished in 2025, with the school allowed to be rebuilt after a 13-year fight. It has now grown into a high school for almost 400 children.

“It’s not always about quick fixes,” Dolan says. “The justice system there is slow ... it’s designed so victims will get tired and move away. Our organisation tried to support people with that.

“Ongoing work is needed too, we can’t rest on our laurels.”

Dolan says this ongoing push for justice also went into his charity’s support of sexual abuse victims in Kenya.

Violence against older people, and sexual and gender-based violence, are huge problems in Kenya.

Haki Yetu has secured up to 10 successful prosecutions for survivors of sexual violence annually, often by covering things like transport and meals for people attending court.

While many people may think of missionary work as a thing of the past, it is still “hugely important”, Dolan adds.

Fr Dolan says missionary work is still 'hugely important'

October was World Mission Month and he says the value of missionary work lies in “having people on the ground, who become part of these communities”.

Having grown up during the Troubles, Dolan says it was “almost in my DNA” to help people “stand up for their human rights in difficult situations”.

“It helps you see the larger picture. You can show people how they can still exercise their rights in difficult conditions. You can help them to be agents of change as well.”

He says he is “adjusting well” to life back in Fermanagh, and has confidence his colleagues in Kenya will continue his life’s work.

“Having people that I have handed over to, including Muslims on our team, I’m very happy. They’re available and they’re present, living in the community; they know what people need on the ground.

“You might say I lived the dream,” Dolan adds. “Being in the situation to work and support these people has been a real privilege. I have very happy memories.”