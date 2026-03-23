‘Returning to education as a working parent is daunting’

(MSc in advanced practice at the RCSI School of Nursing and Midwifery)

“Mom, you’re never too old to learn new things.” It’s something my three children remind me of regularly – and it’s a sentiment I have clearly taken to heart.

Since completing my undergraduate nurse training in 2006, I have worked predominantly in the emergency care setting, continuously undertaking educational opportunities along the way.

Some of these are mandatory to maintain my professional registration, but many are optional and support my continuous professional development as a nurse. I completed the Postgraduate Diploma in Emergency Nursing at RCSI in 2018, and the Professional Certificate in Nurse Prescribing in 2019.

A master’s degree was the next logical step. And when I was successful in securing a candidate advanced nurse practitioner post in 2020, completing an MSc became an essential element of my training. I was lucky to have the support, both professionally and personally, to take the opportunity to do the MSc in Advanced Practice at the RCSI School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Returning to education is daunting, especially when your personal circumstances have changed significantly. I had completed my undergraduate studies in 2006, when I had no major commitments, such as a young family and a full-time job. But by the time I started the MSc, my three children were all of school-going age, which gave me more time to myself.

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I do believe that once you are doing something in an area that you enjoy and want to learn, it makes it a lot easier to adjust. You just need to manage your time as best you can. Keeping on track of deadlines is important, but it is also vital to prioritise time for yourself and family.

The online delivery of the programme proved invaluable – particularly during Covid. While we had to make significant changes to our clinical practice, our academic learning continued uninterrupted. I could study when it suited me, and having access to online learning platforms 24/7 really suited my circumstances.

From my personal experience, RCSI understands that students are working and have busy personal lives. The courses are structured around this, and that creates a supportive learning experience. The course was broken down into clear, manageable steps, so keeping on track felt more achievable.

The MSc gave me the professional knowledge and skills I need to practise as an advanced nurse practitioner – and I look forward to going back for more learning.