You don’t have to do a master’s: alternatives to traditional postgrad pathways

Going back to education doesn’t have to mean two years of evening classes, a five-figure fee and a dissertation. For many people looking to upskill, retrain or simply stay relevant in a fast-changing workplace, there are faster, cheaper and more flexible routes available – from bite-sized online courses to government-funded programmes delivered through your local education and training board (ETB).

Here is a guide to some of the most useful ones.

Microcredentials

One of the most significant developments in Irish adult education in recent years, microcredentials are short, accredited courses that allow learners to develop specific skills in a specific area, often online and completed in your own time.

Crucially, they can be “stacked” over time, allowing people to build their modules into a complete postgraduate qualification. The Irish Universities Association, for instance, leads the MicroCreds project, which has produced hundreds of microcredentials from eight university partners. Many of these are heavily subsidised by the government.

At University of Limerick, microcredentials are offered as either stand-alone modules or as part of a larger award progression route. A learner might start with a stand-alone module in energy economics or artificial intelligence and, over time, build towards a full postgraduate certificate, diploma or master’s degree.

Best of all, they can do this at their own pace and around their own life. Instead of having to build your life around your course, you can build the course around your life.

Springboard+

If you are looking for a free or heavily subsidised course in a high-demand area – particularly technology, data, AI or sustainability – Springboard+ is worth exploring first.

The Government initiative provides subsidised education across a range of ICT and other disciplines, from higher certificate level right through to postgraduate level.

Solas and the ETBs

Solas, the further education and training authority, funds a wide range of upskilling and retraining programmes delivered through the 16 education and training boards around the State. Its Skills to Advance initiative provides training to employees and employers across a diverse range of areas, with courses available online, in person and in blended formats, flexibly scheduled to suit working hours and business needs.

Solas’s eCollege.ie platform, meanwhile, offers fully online courses on a continuous basis – no waiting lists, flexible completion times – across digital, ICT, sustainability and business.

Employer-supported learning

Before spending your own money, it is worth asking your employer for support. Many Irish companies provide in-house training, pay for continuous professional development (CPD) courses and offer study leave. It’s a win-win: you develop new skills and your employer gets a more capable employee.

Employers are often more supportive than employees expect, so it is worth having that conversation before ruling it out.

Moocs and free online courses

The certification is not always the point; learning and upskilling is. And not every skill requires a course.

Moocs: Massive open online courses are free or low-cost courses from some of the world’s leading universities, including Yale, the University of Pennsylvania and Trinity College Dublin, and they’re available to anyone with an internet connection. Here’s some more:

Coursera.org: a database of Moocs from universities worldwide, covering most major academic disciplines.

Alison.com – a pioneering Galway-based company offering more than 5,000 free CPD-accredited courses across IT, business, health, languages, science and more. Established in 2007, it is one of the world’s largest free learning platforms.

YouTube and free video learning: YouTube remains one of the most underrated learning resources available, with tutorials covering virtually every skill and discipline imaginable – from coding and graphic design to accounting and carpentry.

KhanAcademy.org has more than 7,000 free videos and lectures across a vast range of subjects.

GoHighbrow.com, meanwhile, delivers a free five-minute lesson to your inbox every morning across more than 300 topics.

Digital Charity Lab: For those working in the charity and not-for-profit sector, digitalcharitylab.org provides a range of free and affordable e-learning courses in digital skills, alongside downloadable guides and a peer support community. While there is no formal qualification, it is a well-regarded resource in its field.

Community education

For those who may not feel ready for a formal qualification, or who need additional support to return to learning, community education offers a welcoming entry point. Taking place outside the formal education sector, it focuses on the needs of the learner and often takes place in more marginalised communities, though it is open to all.

Programmes range from non-accredited personal-development courses to QQI level five and level six qualifications in areas such as business administration, early years education and community development. Many learners use community education as a stepping stone to further or higher education.

An Cosán in Jobstown, Dublin, is one of the best-known examples, offering everything from basic digital skills to a full degree programme, with wraparound supports including childcare and counselling. Contact your local ETB to find community education options near you, or see Aontas.com, the Irish National Adult Learning Organisation.

Recognition of prior learning (RPL)

If you have significant work experience in a particular area, you may be able to use it to gain exemptions from certain modules in a formal qualification, or even gain advanced entry to a degree programme. Known as recognition of prior learning (RPL), this route is particularly useful for those considering a career change who want to avoid starting from scratch in college.

The skills built up over a career belong to the individual, not the employer – and they travel. Speak to the admissions office of your chosen institution about RPL options, or contact your local ETB.

A note on quality

Not all courses are equal, and not all qualifications are recognised. The gold standard of course accreditation in Ireland is QQI, and prospective learners should check whether a course is listed on the Irish Register of Qualifications at IRQ.ie before signing up. This is particularly important for online courses, where there is a lot of choice but the quality can vary.

That said, many excellent CPD courses, including Moocs and employer-provided training, sit outside the National Framework of Qualifications and are still valuable. The key question is not whether you have the qualification, but whether you have the skills.

Where to start

A good first port of call is your local ETB.

Your college careers office is usually free and open to graduates for several years after graduation.

CareersPortal.ie has a comprehensive range of career assessment and course-finding tools.

It is also worth standing back and asking honestly what your career intentions are before committing to anything.