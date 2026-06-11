Leaving Certificate Applied: ‘If you’re a more practical person, it is really good’

Nineteen-year-old Henry Simpson decided to do the Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) exams after receiving a lot of guidance from those close to him. “I have ADHD and dyslexia and definitely struggle with concentrating and studying,” he says when outlining factors he took into consideration.

The former Newpark Comprehensive School student was pleased with his Junior Cycle exam results but knew he didn’t want to continue with the “more academic approach” to exams. During transition year (TY) Simpson discovered a love of sports photography, something he was able to bring to his LCA course work.

He says: “That’s another thing with the LCA, there’s work experience, and there’s an opportunity to do what I love and contribute to that as part of my assignments and coursework towards the Leaving Cert [Applied], so that was positive as well”.

Simpson studied English and communications, social education, German, maths, active leisure and information technology.

The “LCA is similar to TY in a sense. You try new things and you’re able to explore what you like and what you don’t like”, he says. The LCA suits him “100 per cent”, he adds. “Our final points, or marks, are not all based on the exam. There’s a mix of practical elements. One of them, for example, was we had to organise a swimming gala for the first-years.”

With the exams almost over, Simpson is looking forward to undertaking a Post Leaving Certificate course (PLC) in photography. “I’m very excited for that because I’ve a big passion for photography,” he says. Knowing he has the PLC in place means he can focus on his exams without the pressure of wondering what’s next, he says.

“I got a place on my PLC back in January,” he explains. “So I’ve known for the second half of the year, and was able to have that sort of focus to know that’s what I’m working [towards]”.

Simpson says he’d wholeheartedly recommend the LCA to others considering it. “Especially for people who are more practical learners, who could struggle in exams. Or who could struggle with learning and classwork and having to do essays ... If you’re a more practical person and you want to go into a practical job, it is really good.”