Wife of husband who died by suicide after hospital discharge settles action

A bereft Caroline Kane outside the Four Courts with a photograph of her husband, Gareth Kane. Photograph: Collins

A woman who lost her husband to suicide the day after he was discharged from a mental health unit at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, has called for an overhaul of mental health services.

Caroline Kane’s husband, musician Gareth Kane (39), took his own life on October 9th, 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caroline Kane spoke out as she settled a High Court action against the Health Service Executive and St Vincent’s Healthcare Group over his death. The settlement is without an admission of liability.

Father of three Gareth Gar Kane from Dundrum, Dublin, was a well-known musician who, before he died, was a bass player for musician and songwriter David Keenan.

In the High Court on Wednesday, counsel for the Kane family, Jeremy Maher, told the court that it was their case that alleged failings in care caused Kane’s death, who, he said, was an exceptionally talented musician.

Kane, he said, had been discharged from St Vincent’s University Hospital on October 8th, 2020, and was found dead at home the next day.

Counsel said the focus of the case was that the death should never have occurred.

Settlement with the HSE and St Vincent’s Healthcare Group was reached after mediation.

Gar Kane 'had so much to live for. Musicians live for the music. It is how they survive’

Outside court, Caroline Kane said her husband had a depressive episode during the pandemic and wanted to get better.

“We need to overhaul the mental health services in this country. I feel 100 per cent let down. The worst part for me is my kids are left without their father,” she said.

She added: “The Government has to see [that] there needs to be an overhaul of the mental health services in this country.”

Caroline Kane of Dundrum, Dublin, had sued the HSE and St Vincent’s Healthcare Group of Elm Park, Dublin, over the death of her husband.

Gareth Kane had been transferred to the Elm Mount unit at St Vincent’s University Hospital on September 1st, 2020, and discharged some days later, it was claimed.

He had a telephone consultation later and, on September 30th, he was again admitted to the Elm Mount unit, where he stayed until he was discharged on October 8th.

[ A musician’s suicide: ‘Gar would be alive today if there wasn’t a pandemic’Opens in new window ]

In the proceedings, it was claimed that Gareth Kane had allegedly been inappropriately discharged from the hospital unit care on September 4th and also on October 8th, 2020.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to provide any adequate safety plan following the September discharge.

It was further claimed that there was an alleged failure to provide any appropriate care or treatment plan on discharge on October 8th.

It was also contended that his care had allegedly fallen below the appropriate standard and an alleged failure to retain him as an inpatient until such time as his depression had been treated.

All of the claims were denied.

Noting the settlement and approving the division of the statutory mental distress payment of €35,000, Judge Paul Coffey conveyed his deepest sympathy to Caroline Kane and the wider family.