What are your options? A selection of postgraduate courses

RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Courses include:

Professional Diploma in Clinical Leadership

MSc in Advanced Leadership (Nursing)

MSc in Loss and Bereavement

MSc in Wound Management and Tissue Viability

Spotlight on: MSc in Technologies and Analytics in Precision Medicine

RCSI is the only third-level institution in Ireland with an exclusive focus on healthcare. The university offers lifelong education in healthcare, including undergraduate, postgraduate and continuous professional development courses.

Many of the postgraduate courses are delivered through a flexible, blended approach to meet the needs of working healthcare professionals.

The MSc in Technologies and Analytics in Precision Medicine from the School of Pharmacy and Biomolecular Sciences is a one-year, level nine, full-time master’s programme.

There’s a core focus on precision medicine and data analytics, while graduates will also learn how to analyse healthcare data. The course is delivered through a mix of hybrid lectures, practical sessions, workshops, tutorials and round-table discussions.

The Royal College of Surgeons on St Stephen's Green, Dublin.

There are five key areas, with participants studying precision medicine, genetics, data analytics, connected health and innovation.

Modules on the course include genetics, genomics and precision medicine; data analytics and computational biology; connected healthcare; and innovation and leadership. Students will also undertake a research project.

In 2025, the MSc in Technologies and Analytics in Precision Medicine won the Pharma Education and Training award at the Pharma Industry Awards.

Graduates will be well placed to lead growth in the healthcare and (bio)pharmaceutical industry. Previous graduates have gone on to work in roles across the biopharmaceutical industry, healthcare, clinical and academic environments, as well as healthcare sectors. These include computational biologist, bioinformation/ bioinformatics scientist, life science consultant, health data analyst, connected health device developer, clinical project statistician, clinical trial protocol manager/ designer, PhD opportunities and more.

For more information, or to apply, see rcsi.com/online/find-a-course

Postgraduate & MBA Options 2026 The Irish Times will publish a print supplement on Tuesday, March 24th offering expert guidance, course insights, MBA pathways, alternatives to traditional postgraduate study, key sector stats and student stories. Whether you’re advancing your career, changing direction or returning to education later in life, the supplement, hopefully, will give you what you need to make an informed, confident decision about your postgraduate future. . And you can, of course, read all the articles over the next few days here

Maynooth University

Courses include:

Higher Diploma in Mathematical Science

Postgraduate Diploma in Inclusive and Special Education

MA Chinese Studies

MSc Business Analytics

In the past, postgraduate courses generally involved a one-year full-time or two-year part-time degree, and a fairly hefty fee. For busy workers with families and other responsibilities, this was a time and money commitment they just couldn’t afford.

The growth of microcredentials, however, has changed the game. Learners can take a single module to get the specific information that they need, or they can “stack” them over time to, ultimately, emerge with enough credits to build a full level nine postgraduate qualification. On many courses – this included – those who complete it receive credits as part of the European credit and transfer system (ECTS).

Postgraduate courses may seem out of reach for people without an undergraduate qualification, but many courses – again, this one included – allow entry to industry professionals through recognition of prior learning (RPL)

This microcredential, offered through Maynooth University’s Department of Chemistry, gives learners the skills and knowledge that they need to work in the brewing and whiskey industries.

The part-time course, running over 12 weeks, is co-designed and co-delivered by industry experts, and based on knowledge and analysis carried out by the department in recent years. It’s designed for new entrants to brewing and distilling who want to develop quality control and analysis skills, those working in the industry who want to progress their career and craft brewers or whiskey distillers who want to enhance the skills of their staff.

Modules include distillation, environment and sustainability; analysis in fermentation and raw materials; career development; and quality: process control and clean in place.

Lectures are delivered through a hybrid mix of in-person and online classes. Learners can put their skills into practice at a modern laboratory facility over three days at the university.

Assessment is through a mix of online activities, lab practicals and an end-of-course assignment.

TU Dublin

Courses include:

MSc Quantity Surveying

Postgraduate Certificate in Fundamentals of Data Science

MA in Public Relations

MA in Law (professional)

Spotlight on: MSc in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

This is a one-year, full-time course, requiring in-person attendance at the university’s Aungier Street campus.

For many businesses, supply chain management and operations is among their biggest challenges, but it’s also one of the most interesting and dynamic jobs in business. (This writer’s father worked in supply chain management throughout his career.) Added to that, global volatility in business, politics and climate is making this role more important than ever. Global pandemics, weather shocks, war and even ships getting stuck in the Suez canal are among the challenges that may face a supply chain manager on any given day, although a part of the job is preparing for such contingencies.

At the same time, technology and AI, the importance of “just-in-time” business systems and sustainability and environmental considerations mean that there are significant skills and labour shortages in this area.

TU Dublin’s MSc in Logistics and Supply Chain Management will allowgraduates to build a career in this area, equipping them with the ability to analyse complex information from multiple sources and provide data-driven, sustainable solutions.

Modules on the course include strategic operations management; design and management of logistics systems; logistics and supply chain management fundamentals; organisational resilience; and sustainable supply chains. Students will also undertake a dissertation project.

Applicants should have a minimum of a level eight, second-class honours undergraduate qualification.

Students spend three days per week on campus and engage in independent learning for the other two days.

University of Limerick

Courses include:

MSc in Project Management

MSc in Aeronautical Engineering

MSc in Nursing (Dementia Care)

MSc in Sports Performance

When we think of postgraduate education, it’s often taught programmes that come to mind: students in classrooms or online, and results dictated by a mix of assignments and exams.

But postgraduate students can also take on a research masters or PhD, where the emphasis is on a single thesis about a specialist topic. These qualifications allow students to develop excellent research, written, oral, presentation and critical-analysis skills – attributes that are highly valued by employers, and invaluable to anyone in self-employment.

At UL, the renowned Irish World Academy of Music and Dance offers postgraduates a chance to carry out an in-depth piece of research, either through the MA by research or at PhD level.

The MA by research involves writing a 60,000-word thesis over one to two years, while the PhD requires a thesis of 100,000 words and a viva voce (an oral defence of their thesis). Some students may begin with their MA and, if their research is growing and has potential for an even deeper investigation, transfer directly to a PhD.

Students on this programme don’t solely focus on their research, however; they also learn skills such as research methodologies and statistics, bibliographical management, academic writing, interview skills and career planning and research networking.

Entrants are generally required to hold a minimum 2.1 honours degree or equivalent in a discipline related to their proposed research.

Graduates of this programme have gone on to work in a wide range of areas, including research and consultancy, civil and public service, charities and NGOs, education, media and publishing, politics and local government, business and, of course, the creative arts and media.

Technological University of the Shannon

Courses include:

Certificate in Emergency Medicine Nursing

MA in Social Work

MBus in Innovation and Sustainable Business Strategy

PME in Art and Design with Digital Media

Spotlight on: MSc in Advanced Polymer Materials

This online and blended course, delivered by the TUS Athlone campus, provides students with a deep understanding of advanced polymers (plastics and materials derived from oil and gas) which are used in the design and manufacture of complex devices.

Polymer materials and technologies is a growing industry in Ireland, with an annual turnover of over €2 billion. Many of those working in the industry go on to earn lucrative salaries.

The course is designed for technical specialists and leaders in polymer and related industries who need this advanced knowledge, and it is designed in partnership with relevant industry partners, particularly in the medical device and pharma sectors.

Problem-based learning is at the heart of the course, giving students the tools to translate theoretical ideas into practice.

Modules on the course include core polymer materials, advanced polymer chemistry and advanced polymer characterisation. Students will engage in a team project and, in semester three, will carry out a research thesis. In addition, they will carry out an industrial project focused on applied skills, either through their own employer, through a partner company or with a project supervisor.

Applicants to the course should have a level eight engineering or science undergraduate qualification, and two years of relevant work experience in manufacturing. That said, those without these qualifications can gain entry to the programme through recognition of prior learning, if they have worked in the manufacturing industry or have experience working with polymers/plastics.

Graduates emerge with a high level of scientific knowledge and the skills and training to work in senior technical roles. They have gone on to work as process engineers, new product development engineers, material scientists and research and development engineers in medical technology, pharmaceutical, automotive and aerospace companies.