Fuel protester developed hypothermia on top of oil tanker, court hears

A 51-year-old businessman who pleaded guilty to causing an obstruction by climbing on top of an oil tanker at Whitegate Refinery in Co Cork during the fuel protests has received a two-month suspended sentence and a fine of €1,500.

Midleton District Court heard that Ivor Sweeney spent an hour and 15 minutes on top of the tanker on April 10th last.

Defence solicitor Wayne O’Sullivan said that Sweeney, of Coolbawn Lodge, Ballick Road, Midleton, was remorseful for his actions.

Sweeney pleaded guilty, admitting that on April 10th last at Main Street in Whitegate, he allowed a mechanically propelled vehicle to remain in place so long as to cause or was likely to cause the traffic through such a place to be obstructed.

The offence was contrary to section 98 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 and section 102 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 as amended by the Road Traffic Act 2006.

Sgt Majella O’Sullivan said gardaí were in attendance at a blockade of the refinery and that two trained garda negotiators were called in.

She indicated that Sweeney climbed atop the tanker in order to cause a traffic obstruction and failed to come down. She described the offence as being at the most “serious end of the scale”.

Sweeney, who has no previous convictions, was arrested at 5.05pm. O’Sullivan said his client was at the protest with his “neighbours, friends and colleagues” and there were “hundreds” of people in attendance.

Judge Colm Roberts said the protest started off as “people venting concerns” and then “turned into something else.” He noted that Sweeney failed to comply with the directions given by An Garda Síochána.

He said that it was hard to understand how a man in his 50s who was without previous convictions could go from being a “peaceful protester to a criminal offender”.

O’Sullivan said his client wanted to thank gardaí for their kindness as he developed hypothermia from being on top of the truck for an hour and fifteen minutes.

He made an appeal for leniency, saying his client travelled internationally with his IT work and was “willing to do anything to put things right”.

Sweeney said he went to Whitegate to exercise his right to democratic protest. He said he decided to get on top of the tanker as “negotiations had broken down with the Government in Dublin”.

The judge asked Sweeney if he had any concept of private property and he replied that he had. Sweeney said that, in hindsight, his actions were a mistake. The judge said that Sweeney was a rational adult who knew the consequences of his actions.

He imposed a two-month prison sentence, which he suspended for a period of 18 months. He fined Mr Sweeney €1,500.