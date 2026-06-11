How graduates can ‘clean up’ their social media and stand out to recruiters

Graduates on the hunt for jobs should show their “authentic self” in applications and “clean up” their online presence.

It’s age-old advice that people should tailor a job application for the particular role in question, but graduates may be missing other tricks when it comes to drafting their CV. “In the world of AI, [employers] want to see the authentic student voice coming through,” Venita Murphy, a careers consultant at Dublin City University (DCU), says. “Things like your work experience or your hobbies and interests, a lot of employers are saying they’re actually making CVs stand out.”

While education and relevant work experience will be front and centre, graduates should also include “transferable soft skills” they have learned through a part-time job or volunteering, Murphy says.

“We always encourage you to put those experiences on your CV because of the transferable skills that you’re developing, like your teamwork, communication, your problem solving - that can be transferred into any career.”

Michelle Coen, a consultant at UCD careers network, agrees “100 per cent”, adding: “That’s what’s going to get to the top of the pile.”

Coen says a graduate’s experience in a part-time job could be very relevant, regardless of which industry they’re trying to break into. “Were you training in new people? Were you the person responsible for opening and closing the shop?”

Including details like this tells a prospective employer, “you had roles of responsibility, you’ve worked in teams - if that’s in a café or a busy pub - you know how to work with others, you know how to get through a shift”.

Coen says another thing many employers are looking for is basic AI literacy - they want workers who know how to use AI systems both “effectively and ethically”. For example, if an employer wants a one-page synopsis on a topic, the employee should know to not put a classified file or personal information into an AI tool.

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Another way to stand out is by networking - either by engaging in relevant conversations on LinkedIn or introducing yourself to people at events.

Murphy says roles sometimes come up via the “hidden job market” - where positions are “filled through word of mouth” or contacts. “Networking isn’t asking for a job, but it’s connecting with people who have similar interests to you and establishing those purposeful relationships.”

LinkedIn can be a useful tool for networking and finding job opportunities. However, graduates shouldn’t only focus on this platform and forget about their wider online presence.

Coen says a graduate should “absolutely” be aware of what comes up when a person searches their name online. It can be “really positive” - such as showing they won an award or were active in college societies - but may also show “old pictures or negative comments”.

Murphy adds: “Clean up your social media - even just Google your name to see what’s out there about you, and make sure what you see, you’d be happy for a future employer to see.”