Two children airlifted to Temple Street children’s hospital after Mayo crash

The crash happened on the N59 at Clooneen near Westport, Co Mayo late on Wednesday evening. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Three people, including two children, have been airlifted to hospital following a two-car collision near Westport in Co Mayo.

The children, a boy and a girl, were brought by air ambulance to Temple Street children’s hospital in Dublin, to be treated for what were described as serious injuries.

A man in his 30s, the driver of that car, was airlifted to University Hospital Galway with non-life-threatening injuries, An Garda Síochána said on Thursday.

The driver and sole occupant of the second car, another man in his 30s, was brought to Mayo University Hospital by ambulance with “serious injuries”.

The crash happened on the N59 at Clooneen near Westport, Co Mayo late on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash shortly after 7pm, they said.

Witnesses to the incident, and those who may have relevant dashcam footage, have been asked to contact gardaí.