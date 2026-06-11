Second night of public disorder sees water cannon deployed in Belfast

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A water cannon was deployed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland on Wednesday to “maintain public order” during a second night of anti-immigration rioting in Belfast

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for four weeks after being charged with attempted murder

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, the man injured in the knife attack, has called for calm in a statement that stressed the “deeply valuable contribution” migrants make

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Twenty-seven people have been made homeless as a result of the unrest, which broke out following protests over a knife attack that left a man seriously injured.

A 30-year-old Sudanese man, Hadi Alodid, was remanded in custody at Belfast magistrates’ court on Wednesday for four weeks after being charged with attempted murder in relation to Monday’s attack.

The family of Stephen Ogilvie, the victim, appealed for calm in a statement that stressed the “deeply valuable contribution” migrants make.

Anti-immigration protesters also staged a demonstration in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon, when a large crowd descended on Leinster House.

Protests also took place in Derry on Wednesday night, where police reported items having been set alight on the Ardmore Road.

Other protests, including at Stormont, took place peacefully.

A police officer walks in riot gear at the scene of disorder on Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, north Belfast on Wednesday. Photograph: Adam Vaughan/EPA

Protesters set fires during disorder on Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, north Belfast on Wednesday. Photograph: Adam Vaughan/EPA

Protesters (behind) stand off with police as the former block a road leading to a hotel previously believed to house migrants, in Glengormley, north of Belfast on Wednesday. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Masked protesters stand at a police blockade, keeping them from reaching a hotel previously believed to house migrants, in Glengormley, north of Belfast. Photograoh: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images

Water cannon was deployed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Wednesday to “maintain public order” during a second night of anti-immigration rioting in Belfast.

Masked protesters hurled bricks and missiles at riot police at the Sandyknowes roundabout in Newtownabbey on the outskirts of the city, where more than 200 people gathered before 8pm.

Two water cannon were fired after officers clashed with the crowd as fires were lit in the street.

PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher confirmed that 200 extra officers were deployed to Belfast to deal with any further unrest on Wednesday.