€60,000 claim for alleged sexual harassment of waitress in Dublin gastropub settled

Waitress Claudia Amaral Callai had sued Dannervale Limited, which trades as The Dockers, on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin. Photograph: iStock

A €60,000 claim for alleged sexual harassment and assault of a waitress in one of Dublin’s best-known pub-restaurants has been settled following inter-party talks, a judge was told on Thursday.

Claudia Amaral Callai had sued Dannervale Limited, which trades as The Dockers, on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, a gastropub whose patrons have included David Bowie and members of U2..

Callai, of St Ignatius Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, had alleged she had been the victim of sexual touching, repeated and improper comments, harassment and discrimination by a more senior member of staff.

Dannervale, in a full defence, had denied it was vicariously liable for the conduct and acts of its employees.

In her proceedings against the company Callai alleged that management and her supervisors had been aware of “the egregious conduct, horrific discrimination and sexual harassment” she claimed she had experienced.

She claimed her employment had terminated as a consequence of her having not welcomed the sexual advances of the staff member alleged.

Callai had sought compensation for discrimination under the Employment Equality Act and damages for assault and trespass as well as for negligence and breach of duty.

Following talks between the parties, barrister Matthew Jolley, who appeared with Murray Flynn Solicitors for Callai, thanked Judge Pauline Codd for the time she had allowed for negotiations and said the parties had succeeded in resolving all issues.

He asked the court to put the matter back to mid-July when, he said, final orders could be made.