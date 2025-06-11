Live reaction to State exams: Leaving Cert French and Junior Cycle home economics

Leaving Cert: French (9.30-12 midday) and history (2-4.50pm)

Junior Cycle: Home economics (9.30-11am) and Spanish (1.30-3.30pm)

Leaving Cert students Jack Winkless and Callum Reid at Belmayne Educate Together Secondary School, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

First look: Leaving Cert French exam papers

We’ll have reaction to the Leaving Cert French exams shortly. In the meantime, you can scroll through the papers themselves, below.

Leaving Cert French higher level

Leaving Cert French ordinary level

Photograph: Alan Betson

Junior Cycle home economics: Paper ‘brought a smile to students and teachers’

This morning’s Junior Cycle home economics paper was very “doable, fair and relatable to students lives”, says Megan Friel, Studyclix subject expert and home economics teacher at Mercy College, Sligo.

All the short questions were very straightforward with no tricks or curveballs, she said.

As was widely predicted, Friel says the theme of sustainability and smart technology appeared in the short questions — a common and relevant topic in both home economics and broader global discussions.

“Section B, Question 11 began with a well-structured fill-in-the-blanks activity, supported by a word bank,” says Friel.

“The question was based on baking a cake — a practical and relatable topic that allowed students to connect theory with their practical cooking class."

Question 11, she says, had a strong and well-integrated link to consumer studies, reflecting the recent trend of including one question that draws on content from multiple chapters.

“The task of drawing a bedroom floor plan was practical and relevant, which could allow students to apply the content to their personal living spaces. Plan a two-course dinner menu and provide meal planning also appeared which is highly predictable and frequent question,” she says.

“The inclusion of the Return Deposit Scheme — also seen on some mock papers — was likely a welcome relief for students. The main food commodity was Vegetables which incorporated questions on nutrition, cooking and how consumers can identify fresh vegetables before purchasing."

Friel says students would have been familiar with the diagram of the design brief process, and the follow-up question relating to designing an apron was straightforward and commonly seen in past papers.

“Overall, the exam featured very topical and student-friendly questions that were manageable and free of unpleasant surprises — sure to bring a smile to both students and teachers,” says Friel.