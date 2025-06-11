Leaving Cert history: A tricky paper where students were pushed to think on their feet

Students may have been thrown by questions with narrower focuses on the higher-level history exam, while the reappearance of topics from last year will have upset some, teachers have said.

Stephen Tonge, a history teacher at the Institute of Education, said that students faced a very tricky paper that pushed them to edit together elements of topics under pressure.

“Students who opened section one’s documents-based question will be pleased with the topic of the Jarrow March,” said Mr Tonge.

“While document B was perhaps a little longer than you’d like for such a pressurised environment, the first three questions were very approachable.

“At question four, the challenge increases. Being asked to ‘argue your case’ on the failure of the march is an unusually narrow focus and while students could easily approach it, and it would tax them to write a fully robust answer in order to get the marks.”

Studyclix subject expert Jamie Dockery, a teacher at Tyndall College in Carlow said that, at first glance, the exam may have looked like a daunting prospect for students.

“Many will have been surprised not to see questions on Charles Stewart Parnell or the Montgomery Bus Boycott,” Mr Dockery said.

“Those who placed all their bets on these topics – undoubtedly a sizeable number – will be bitterly disappointed.”

Mr Tonge said that the most surprising element of the paper was topic five: politics and society in Northern Ireland, 1949-93.

“The questions themselves were not particularly difficult but three of the four questions returned to topics from last year’s exam.

“In a curriculum as vast as history, students and teachers often must prioritise some elements over others, and the reappearance of questions on Lord Brookeborough and the Coleraine University Controversy will be an unpleasant surprise.

“If students had thoroughly prepared this case study, they would be fine, but many would not have anticipated a second outing for such comparatively minor elements of the topic,” said Mr Tonge.

There was, however, there was much to be pleased with in the paper, said Mr Dockery.

“The ‘movements for reform’ section featured an interesting question comparing the successes of Michael Davitt and James Larkin, two reformers with shared ideals but from different eras.

“Éamon de Valera was widely expected to appear on the paper, given that this year marks the 50th anniversary of his death – and ‘the long fellow’ didn’t disappoint. The question was broad, covering his role in the Treaty negotiations, the Civil War, and World War II.

“As with last year’s paper, women featured prominently, with questions on Isabella Tod, Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington, Bernadette Devlin, Mary Robinson, Sylvia Meehan, Simone de Beauvoir, and Nadine Gordimer,” said Mr Dockery.

Mr Tonge said that ‘Europe and the wider world’ topics were also varied and offered the well-prepared candidate the opportunity to do well.

Ordinary

On the ordinary-level paper, Mr Dockery said it had many similarities to the higher-level exam.

“It can often be more predictable and accessible in that its higher-level counterpart – should have been generally well received by students and teachers. Again, the Jarrow March was the focus of the documents-based question,” he said.

“I very much welcome the higher and ordinary-level exam having similar questions, particularly considering that the average senior history groups will have higher and ordinary-level students learning together in the one class.”

Many of the main personalities from Irish History found their way into the exam including O’Connell, Yeats, Davitt, Douglas Hyde, Collins, Cosgrave and de Valera, he said.

“Women were also well represented in the guise of Hanna Sheehy-Skeffington and Countess Markievicz and Maureen O’Hara, among others.

“The ‘Europe and the Wider World’ topics were also varied and offered the well-prepared candidate the opportunity to do well,” said Mr Dockery.

