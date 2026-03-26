How to finance your postgraduate degree

Undertaking a postgraduate degree is a big financial investment, especially when it affects your ability to work. There are supports in place for recent graduates and mature students alike, be that in the form of scholarships, grants or tax relief.

Here is a rundown of some of the ways you can go about funding your postgraduate studies and the deadlines you should bear in mind when considering your options.

State Scholarships

There are a number of scholarship schemes run by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science to assist students in funding their postgraduate degrees and research. In conjunction with the Higher Education Authority, it facilitates Irish participation in the European University Institute, where a monthly grant of €1,866 is provided for the first three years of an EUI PhD Programme. The fourth year is covered by the EUI. Those who apply to the EUI doctoral programme are automatically considered for this national grant.

eui.eu

Prospective postgraduate students may also apply for the various funds offered by the Irish Research Council. Specifically, the Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship can be a huge support to those with proposals that address new and emerging fields of research. The scholarship can be worth up to €31,000 per annum and is made up of a €22,000 annual stipend, a maximum contribution of €5,750 to fees, and €3,250 of direct research expenses. This is a good option for those beginning their studies in September 2027 to consider, as the deadline generally closes around October of every year.

research.ie/funding/goipg

Students with a disability

The Fund for Students with Disabilities (FSD) offers support to eligible students from post-Leaving Certificate to doctoral level throughout their studies. To access FSD support, students should register with the disability or access office in their college as soon as possible – funding is allocated to the college, not the individual student. Under the FSD, assistive technology and software, non-medical helpers (such as personal assistants or notetakers), academic and learning support, deaf supports (sign language interpreters, speedtext) and transport support can all be covered.

hea.ie

The Central Remedial Clinic (CRC) Ciaran Barry Scholarship was set up in memory of Dr Ciaran Barry, CRC medical director from 1964 to 1991. The fund is specifically set up to support a student with a disability in pursuing their postgraduate education. While the scholarship is open to any academic discipline, applicants must be graduates of a recognised university and their proposals must have a significant research component. Worth up to €10,000, the scholarship is a one-off payment. Applications for 2025 closed in June 2025, so it is worth preparing necessary documents in time for a similar deadline this Summer.

crc.ie

Susi

The Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) grant can provide financial support to those who need assistance in order to pursue their postgraduate degree. These grants are awarded based on a means test based on your income or that of your parents or legal guardians. As a result, the value of the grant varies depending on this income.

There are three different types of funding available to postgraduate students under Susi. The total household income must be within the income thresholds to apply for the first option, which is a postgraduate free contribution of €4,000, plus a maintenance grant. The maintenance grant goes towards day-to-day living costs and is paid to eligible students through nine monthly instalments over the course of the academic year. The second option is a postgraduate tuition fee grant of up to €6,270 plus a maintenance grant, for which applicants must meet separate criteria that factor in special rate thresholds. The third option is a postgraduate fee contribution grant of up to €4,000.

susi.ie

Tax Relief

Whether you are a student or someone paying fees on the student’s behalf, you are able to claim tax relief on qualifying fees (including the student contribution) you pay for your postgraduate degree. The maximum amount you can claim per course, person and academic year is €7,000. Unlike Susi, this option is not means-tested, allowing all postgraduate students – or their fee-payers – to apply. The value of their credit will, however, vary depending on their income.

Moreover, for full-time students, there is no tax relief on the first €3,000 spent on tuition fees (including the Student Contribution), while for part-time students, there is a single disregard amount of €1,500. To be eligible, students must be undertaking a postgraduate course that is at least one academic year in duration, but not more than four academic years. The qualifying fees must be paid for an approved course at an approved college – the list of which is available on the Revenue website.

revenue.ie

Scholarships in Universities

Most colleges have their own scholarships on offer, specific to different disciplines. It is worth researching what kind of financial aid might be available on the particular course you are interested in applying to. At Dublin City University (DCU), for instance, the business school offers the 30 per cent Club scholarship. It is funded by the 30 per cent Club, a global campaign made up of international chairmen/women and chief executives, which aims to achieve a 30 per cent female gender balance on Irish boards and executive management levels. The scholarship, worth €10,000, is available to women candidates looking to complete a part-time postgraduate course in the school.

business.dcu.ie/scholarships

A more niche, yet just as valuable, scholarship is the O’Connor Scholarship, available to graduates of UCC who are looking to complete their postgraduate studies there. Set up by Dennis J Doherty in memory of his wife Frances P Doherty, his sister Kathleen O’Doherty, and his mother Catherine E Doherty (née O’Connor), the scholarship is worth €10,000 and is available across all disciplines to Irish-born graduates with a parent whose surname on birth was O’Connor. The scholarship covers the tuition fees for one year of a master’s degree. The 2025 application deadline has passed for the coming academic year but usually closes in September for those interested in applying for their studies in 2027.

ucc.ie/scholarships

Northern Ireland

The Universities Ireland North/South scholarship scheme was specifically set up to encourage students from the Republic of Ireland and the North of Ireland to cross the Border to pursue postgraduate study. The body offers four scholarships to students who meet the eligibility requirements and have been accepted to undertake a recognised master’s degree or are entering the first year of a PhD programme at a university on the island of Ireland.

Each scholarship is worth €25,000. Fifty per cent of the scholarship will be paid at the beginning of the student’s postgraduate year and the remaining 50 per cent will be paid the following September after the submission of a satisfactory progress report. The deadline for applications has previously closed in the May preceding the beginning of the academic year, so prospective applicants should prepare the required documents, including a motivation essay, in good time for the summer.

universitiesireland.ie/bursaries-scholarships

Additionally, if you are applying for a postgraduate course in Northern Ireland, you may be eligible to apply for a postgraduate tuition fee loan of up to £6,500 to help cover the cost of fees. Depending on your eligibility, you will be able to apply as either a “tuition fee and extra help” student or a “tuition fee only” student.

studentfinanceni.co.uk/types-of-finance