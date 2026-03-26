Thinking of doing an EMBA? ‘My advice is simple: grab the opportunity with both hands’

(Executive MBA at UCD)

I’m the head of internal audit at Aviva. As an actuary working in the insurance sector, I was fortunate to have a reasonably well-defined career path. But I was keen to expand my knowledge into new areas – strategy, entrepreneurship, negotiations – well outside my typical quantitative comfort zone, yet increasingly relevant as the world of work continues to evolve.

In a mid-management role, I saw the Executive MBA as the perfect accelerator to a senior position, strengthening my credibility for roles not typically associated with actuaries. From a personal perspective, my wife and I had just had our first child, and I felt I had a narrow window to juggle study and family life before my daughter got older – though I was fortunate that my employer, Aviva, offered six months of paternity leave.

Doing an EMBA requires a significant investment of both time and money, so research is essential. For me, several aspects made the EMBA at UCD stand out. First and foremost, the university and programme are internationally renowned, consistently featured in global rankings including the Financial Times Global Top 100.

Living outside Dublin and working full time, the modular structure – typically one weekend a month on campus, with additional online hours – was a significant attraction, helping me juggle work and family life. The curriculum had the perfect blend of topics I was looking to explore, taught by a leading faculty, with ample opportunity for hands-on project experience alongside a diverse student group.

My main piece of advice for anyone considering the UCD EMBA is to start your research and application early. Applying early gives you plenty of time to prepare for the entry exam and to take advantage of the numerous scholarship opportunities available.

I would also strongly advise speaking to current students, faculty and alumni – there are admission events held throughout the year that offer a genuine feel for the programme.

My two years on the EMBA were a thoroughly rewarding experience, shared with an exceptional group of classmates who remain in close contact to this day. Since finishing, I have taken on a new role as head of audit at Aviva, building directly on the skills and knowledge acquired on the programme.

The EMBA had a transformative impact on my career – and for anyone considering it, my advice is simple: grab the opportunity with both hands.