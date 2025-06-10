Leaving Cert student diary: ‘Biology isn’t my strongest subject - but that was a lovely paper’

Leaving Cert student Killian Keegan, one of our exam diarists from Athlone Community College, Co Westmeath. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Do as much as possible in as little time as I can: that’s been my motto for the past few weeks. I really pulled the socks up to get these exams over the line.

So far, the exams have been good. I enjoyed the first English paper, though the second was trickier. Same with maths: a good paper one followed by a more difficult paper two.

Irish was good, and I liked the essay titles that were broad and easy to expand on, although I found the listening comprehension more challenging than previous years.

And biology, not my strongest subject, was such a lovely paper today, and definitely the most accessible in years.

I hope to study athletic and rehabilitation therapy at TUS (Technological University of the Shannon), and this degree would allow me to move into a masters in physiotherapy.

I’ve considered studying abroad, as the Netherlands offers a similar course and it would be delivered through English.

But I think I’d prefer to stay here. I’m from the area, TUS is a good university, and I could keep up my part-time job in the local Dunnes Stores.

I love sports and I play for the Garrycastle GAA club, so I could keep that up if I stay local.

Of course, the cost of living away from home is huge, and accommodation is so hard to find, so being at home would be much more affordable.

I’m doing all higher-level subjects, except for maths.

I’m already at a disadvantage. At the start of fifth year, I did higher-level maths because I wanted the chance to get the 25 bonus points. But I quickly realised I would have to neglect my other subjects, especially the ones I’m strong in.

It wasn’t an easy decision to drop to ordinary level and be 25 points down, just because I have strengths other than maths.

I ultimately decided it made more sense to focus on the subjects I actually liked, but I know so many do higher-level maths, struggle with it and fall behind in their other subjects. I just don’t understand who this system serves.

Still to come: Spanish, agricultural science and construction studies. For those last two, I’ve already done a significant chunk through project work.

Nearly there. I’m aiming for as high as I can get – then it’s time to put the feet up, relax and go on our Leaving Certificate Albufeira trip.

– Killian Keegan is a Leaving Cert student at Athlone Community College