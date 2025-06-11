Leaving Cert French: tricky vocab and grammar questions pose a challenge

Students sitting this morning’s higher-level French paper were tested more than usual by tricky vocabulary and grammar questions in the second comprehension question, teachers have said.

Barry Hennessy, ASTI subject representative for French, said this was a literary comprehension test, focusing on an author wishing to write a book about an elderly woman he meets by chance.

“Students here needed to read the full text and the questions very closely, both of which were very nuanced at times,” Mr Hennessy, who is a teacher at Coláiste Eanna, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, said.

“Students in the middle ground are likely to have found this passage and the questions quite challenging.

READ MORE

Leaving Cert French higher level

“Specifically, students were asked to find a verb in the passé composé past tense as opposed to just the past participle of the verb concerned, meaning that they ideally should have included the auxiliary verb but not the subject to achieve full marks.”

Mr Hennessy pointed out that students should not worry too much about the tricky vocabulary in question two.

“Overall, a high standard of vocabulary and a careful, methodical approach were necessary to do well on this question,” he said.

“However, it must be pointed out that the marking scheme will be carefully designed and, if necessary, modified to ensure that candidates are rewarded for valid attempts, even where these fall short of full marks.”

Elizabeth Lyne, who offers tutoring at FrenchNotes.ie and teaches at Coláiste Mhichíl in Limerick, said some familiar topics appeared on the paper, including a diary entry about cancelling a party due to a red weather alert.

“This is similar to a question that appeared a few years ago about cancelling New Year’s Eve plans,” she said.

“Students may have been expecting a question on vaping, but what appeared instead was a question on drug use. They would have been able to repurpose material about vaping for this question, and my students would also have the vocabulary to write about health and addiction.”

Geraldine Dwyer, Studyclix.ie subject expert and a teacher at St.Mary’s Se. ondary School, Macroom, Co Cork, said that a question on gender equality would be a topic which candidates would have prepared, as it is a core topic.

“The question on engagement in political life would be more challenging and would incorporate a range of issues,” Ms Dwyer said.

In the listening comprehension section, Ms Lyne said that some students found a question about criminals accessing a pharmacy to be tricky.

Corinne Gavenda, a teacher at the Institute of Education, said that some students might have found it tougher than last year as the pace of the speaker increased.

“However, for some this would be a benefit as it was a better representation of the natural cadence of the language,” said Ms Gavenda.

“Throughout the sections students will be happy with both the material and the vocabulary. Section D was particularly lovely as the topic of introducing uniforms in French schools was expected to appear this year – some students could have guessed the answers.

“The biggest challenge came in Section E as the word “brisant” (breaking) was essential, but students would be more familiar with “casse” and so miss out on the exact answer.”

Ordinary

The ordinary-level French paper was fine, overall, teachers said.

“Candidates and teachers will have been pleased to see the recent pattern of the popular form-filling question in written production focusing on applying for a job,” said Mr Hennessy.

“Candidates will have been well-prepared for and reassured by this question.”

Ms Lyne said that it was a doable paper, but that a question about fast fashion may have been more suited to higher-level.

Leaving Cert French ordinary level

Try this one at home:

-Leaving Cert French, higher level, section B, Q4

Selon Santé Publique France, en septembre 2024, 29,9% des jeunes de 17 ans avaient expérimenté le cannabis pendant le mois précédent. Il y a une augmentation dans la co ommation des autres drogues aussi.

En Irlande, est‐ce que la consommation de la drogue est un problème parmi les jeunes ?