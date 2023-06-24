Sun shines on Pride as thousands pour into Dublin

The weather gods are smiling on Dublin Pride today with warm weather and blue skies set to feature as key participants in the 40th Pride parade in the city.

Thousands of people are pouring into the city for the march which begins at the Spire at midday before moving along the quays and on to Merrion Square where the protest and celebration reaches its conclusion.

There will be rolling road closures across the city for much of the day with O’Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street, Merrion Square and Fitzwilliam Street Lower closed at different times.

This year’s parade is a celebration of “50, 30, 40″, the organisers have said.

It is the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the first LGBTQ+ group, the Sexual Liberation Movement and 40 years since the first Pride protest which took place in Fairview Park.

That march was organised in protest at the suspended sentences given to five men who were convicted in connection with the savage killing of Declan Flynn, a 31-year-old who was killed in the park in a homophobic attack.

It has also been 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland.

The march is part of a month of activities and events for LGBTQ+ people which includes a Pride village in Merrion Square and the Mother Pride Block Party.